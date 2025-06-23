TEM Investors Have Opportunity To Join Tempus AI, Inc. Fraud Investigation With The Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tempus AI, Inc. ("Tempus" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: TEM ) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Tempus is the subject of a report published by Spruce Point Capital Management on May 28, 2025. The report describes "concerns" about the Company such as its alleged use of "aggressive accounting and financial reporting," board members and "other executives have been associated with troubled companies that restated financial results," and that key partnerships that "merit scrutiny." Based on this news, shares of Tempus fell by more than 19.2%.

