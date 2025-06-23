Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ASM Share Buyback Update June 16 20, 2025


2025-06-23 11:46:10
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Almere, The Netherlands
June 23, 2025, 5:45 p.m. CET

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASM's current share buyback program.

Date Repurchased shares Average price Repurchased value
June 18, 2025 215 € 517.52 € 111,267
June 19, 2025 3,423 € 512.74 € 1,755,120
June 20, 2025 3,732 € 515.14 € 1,922,520
Total 7,370 € 514.10 € 3,788,907

These repurchases were made as part of the €150 million share buyback program which started on April 30, 2025. Of the total program, 28.6% has been repurchased. For further details including individual transaction information please visit: .

About ASM International

ASM International N.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, and its subsidiaries design and manufacture equipment and process solutions to produce semiconductor devices for wafer processing, and have facilities in the United States, Europe, and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol: ASM). For more information, visit ASM's website at

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Contact

Investor and media relations

Victor Bareño
T: +31 88 100 8500
E: ...

Investor relations

Valentina Fantigrossi
T: +31 88 100 8502
E: ...


