KPN Reports On Progress Of € 250M Share Buyback
The total number of ordinary shares repurchased until 13 June 2025 is 50,723,738 for a total consideration of € 202.4m.
Transaction details of the share buyback are available on our website .
Formal disclosures:
Royal KPN N.V.
Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst
Inside information: Yes
Topic: KPN reports on progress of € 250m share buyback
23/06/2025
KPN-SBB
Attachment
-
KPN reports on progress of EUR 250m share buyback
Legal Disclaimer:
