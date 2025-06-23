Disclosure Of Transactions In On Shares From June 16Th To June 20Th, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from June 16 th to June 20 th , 2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from June 16th to June 20th, 2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market