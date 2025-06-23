Tidy Tank Septic Service Expands Into Plumbing

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Tidy Tank Septic Service is expanding into plumbing services and rebranding to reflect its broader offerings.

MCHENRY AND LAKE COUNTIES, IL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tidy Tank Septic Service, long trusted for expert septic solutions, is proud to announce a significant expansion of its services to include professional plumbing. With this growth, the company now operates under the name Tidy Tank Plumbing, Sewer, and Septic, marking a major milestone as it broadens its capabilities to better serve homeowners throughout the region.Known for its dependable, licensed, and highly skilled team, Tidy Tank Plumbing, Sewer, and Septic is now offering comprehensive plumbing services . New offerings include sump pump installation and repair, water heater services , drain cleaning , routine plumbing maintenance, and kitchen and bathroom plumbing repairs. With this expansion, the company aims to be the go-to source for both septic and plumbing needs, ensuring customers receive reliable, end-to-end service from a provider they already know and trust.Tidy Tank Plumbing, Sewer, and Septic continues to stand behind its core values of honesty, efficiency, and outstanding customer service. Fully insured, licensed, and bonded, the company is also a proud member of the Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce and Cary-Grove Chamber of Commerce. Customers can also take advantage of flexible financing options for both septic and plumbing services.With decades of combined industry experience, the team brings the same trusted expertise to its new plumbing services. This expansion reinforces the company's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its community while maintaining the personalized service and deep technical knowledge clients have come to rely on.Tidy Tank Plumbing, Sewer, and Septic proudly serves homeowners throughout McHenry and Lake Counties, including communities such as Cary, Algonquin, Barrington, Lake Zurich, Crystal Lake, Mundelein, Libertyville, and the surrounding areas.To learn more about the company's new plumbing services or to schedule an appointment, visit . Customers can also fill out a convenient online contact form on the website for quick responses and hassle-free bookings.

