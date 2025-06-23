Accruit Announces Rebranding Of Managed Service To QI Connect
Since its initial launch as a white-label service, Managed Service has evolved significantly based on the feedback and demands of the marketplace. The new name, QI Connect, more thoroughly communicates the core function of the service to a more diverse client base. With QI Connect, companies can identify 1031 exchange opportunities and provide a value-added service to existing clientele. The platform continues to provide integrated support to ensure all aspects of the exchange are handled with precision and security.
Steve Holtkamp, Chief Revenue Officer at Accruit, shared his perspective on the rebranding, "QI Connect represents the culmination of years of listening to our clients and adapting our offerings to better suit the needs of the real estate marketplace. This new branding embodies the full scope of what we provide-a seamless, integrated platform that simplifies 1031 exchanges while delivering unmatched value and expertise." His statement underscores Accruit's dedication to evolving with the industry and ensuring its clients benefit from innovative solutions tailored to their needs.
About Accruit
Accruit, founded in 2000 and acquired by Inspira Financial in 2023, is a trusted leader in 1031 Exchange solutions and the creator of the industry's only 1031 Exchange technology. Known for its expert team, innovative technologies, robust security, and financial strength, Accruit consistently delivers exceptional Qualified Intermediary services tailored to client needs and business goals. For more information, visit .
