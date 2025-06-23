Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Accruit Announces Rebranding Of Managed Service To QI Connect

Accruit Announces Rebranding Of Managed Service To QI Connect


2025-06-23 11:31:49
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This change reflects the evolution of the service to better meet the needs of the real estate marketplace and to highlight the value it provides to both current and future clients. QI Connect delivers a turnkey solution for coordinating 1031 exchanges directly through an integrated platform embedded with a Qualified Intermediary (QI). With this rebrand, Accruit reaffirms its commitment to simplifying complex transactions by providing streamlined processes, expert guidance, secure fund management, and seamless transaction coordination.

Since its initial launch as a white-label service, Managed Service has evolved significantly based on the feedback and demands of the marketplace. The new name, QI Connect, more thoroughly communicates the core function of the service to a more diverse client base. With QI Connect, companies can identify 1031 exchange opportunities and provide a value-added service to existing clientele. The platform continues to provide integrated support to ensure all aspects of the exchange are handled with precision and security.

Steve Holtkamp, Chief Revenue Officer at Accruit, shared his perspective on the rebranding, "QI Connect represents the culmination of years of listening to our clients and adapting our offerings to better suit the needs of the real estate marketplace. This new branding embodies the full scope of what we provide-a seamless, integrated platform that simplifies 1031 exchanges while delivering unmatched value and expertise." His statement underscores Accruit's dedication to evolving with the industry and ensuring its clients benefit from innovative solutions tailored to their needs.

About Accruit

Accruit, founded in 2000 and acquired by Inspira Financial in 2023, is a trusted leader in 1031 Exchange solutions and the creator of the industry's only 1031 Exchange technology. Known for its expert team, innovative technologies, robust security, and financial strength, Accruit consistently delivers exceptional Qualified Intermediary services tailored to client needs and business goals. For more information, visit .

Press Contact:

Karlee Kilbey,
3038657321,
/qi-connect

SOURCE Accruit

MENAFN23062025003732001241ID1109711243

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search