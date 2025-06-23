Cognisense Launches Investigative Compliance Initiative Amid Surge In AI-Driven Training Fraud

Cognisense unveils newsletter exposing AI-aided training fraud and compliance failures. Subscribe for real-world insights and risks.

- Robert DayCALGARY, CANADA, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cognisense , a leading authority in risk intelligence and training verification, announced today a major initiative to expose and address vulnerabilities in digital compliance systems. Amid a surge in AI-assisted cheating and growing concerns about the integrity of corporate training, the company is launching Cognisense Insights - a new investigative content track and biweekly gated newsletter.This initiative will focus on four critical areas of risk and intelligence:Training System Exploits: How commonly used training and testing platforms are being gamed, exposing organizations to compliance breakdowns.Real-World Case Studies: A behind-the-scenes look at actual compliance failures - and the systemic blind spots that caused them.Regulatory Focus Areas: Forward-looking insights into where regulatory bodies are tightening expectations next.The AI Threat Landscape: How generative AI is accelerating fraud, eroding trust in self-paced training, and forcing a rethink of digital due diligence.“The tools designed to verify knowledge and ensure compliance are now being outsmarted - often by AI,” said Robert Day, Managing Director at Cognisense.“We're seeing training platforms passed by bots, credentials issued with no real oversight, and a false sense of security across industries. With Cognisense Insights, we're pulling back the curtain on how it's happening - and what can be done to restore accountability.”The Cognisense Insights newsletter launches this week and will be distributed every two weeks to subscribers. The newsletter will include deep-dive articles, curated enforcement trends, vendor analysis, and alerts on emerging threats to training integrity.Subscribe to Cognisense Insights: [ ]Media inquiries: ...

