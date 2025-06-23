403
Huawei Showcases 5G-A Development And Value Of Scenario-Based AI
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) During MWC Shanghai 2025, Huawei showcased new developments in 5G Advanced (5G-A) experience monetization and scenario-based services powered by AI agents. The company's exhibition at this year's event was titled“Accelerating the Intelligent World” as it intended to meet with global carriers, industry partners, and opinion leaders to discuss new paths for carrier development that focus on creating value using AI.
Huawei's showcase focused on their latest innovations in three areas:
Services: Huawei announced the success of a number of 5G-A experience monetization and scenario-based AI application (AI-to-X) projects it has carried out in collaboration with China's three major carriers.
Infrastructure: Huawei hosted presentations by their carrier partners on their recent experience in building AI-centric networks, and discussed how to create AI computing hubs that can enable business success with AI. The company also launched a new comprehensive AI Ultra-Broadband (AI UBB) solution that covers all network layers from home broadband to transport networks. The solution will come with end-to-end built-in computing power and comprehensive performance enhancements aimed at accelerating network evolution towards higher-level autonomy, which will, in turn, improve AI application experience and enable business growth.
Operations: Huawei and China's three major carriers jointly shared their latest best practices and achievements in intelligent wireless network operations and intelligent home broadband operations, as well as AI computing services for training and inference. These practices help carriers build, maintain, and utilize computing power.
Ramping up for changes in user needs and meeting new demands with high growth potential
Boosting HD video supply and consumption through coordinated efforts across the ecosystem
Bringing 5G to every car for new growth in intelligent connected vehicles
Bringing FTTR to micro and small businesses to make the most of opportunities in AI
