Prahlad Joshi Slams Tejashwi Yadav For His Remarks Against PM Modi
Joshi was speaking to the media after inaugurating a steel grain silo in Pasraha, Gogri block of Khagaria district.
The facility, with a storage capacity of 50,000 metric tonnes, aims to strengthen food security infrastructure in the region.
The inauguration event was also attended by Bihar Minister Lesy Singh and local MP Rajesh Kumar.
Responding to Tejashwi Yadav's recent jibe in which he had labelled PM Modi as a“liar”,“pickpocket”, and“big artist”, Joshi said:“How can someone who has lying embedded in his DNA accuse the Prime Minister of lying? It is the Modi government that has actually delivered on the promises made to the poor.”
He further asserted that poverty in India has significantly reduced under PM Modi's leadership, citing World Bank data.
“From the Nehru era to Rahul Gandhi, Congress only gave slogans like 'Garibi Hatao'. But under PM Modi, the percentage of people living below the poverty line has dropped from 25 per cent to 5 per cent,” he said.
Tejashwi Yadav had also criticised the Prime Minister's recent rally in Siwan, alleging misuse of public funds.
“PM Modi has conducted more than 200 rallies in Bihar since 2014, each costing around Rs 100 crore. It's all coming from taxpayers' money,” Tejashwi claimed in his earlier remarks.
“We do not want a pickpocket Prime Minister. The Prime Minister gives speeches written on a teleprompter. He has no real understanding of Bihar's ground situation,” Yadav earlier said on June 20.
Joshi rejected this allegation, emphasising that public outreach is part of democratic accountability and that such claims were politically motivated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Founders Of Layerzero, SEI, Selini Capital, And Plume Back Hyper-Personalized AI Crypto Discovery Engine
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment