Agentic AI Startup Voicecare AI Completes Successful Funding Round

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Voicecare AI , a healthcare administration general intelligence (HAGI) company, closes seed round of $4.54M to automate back-office conversations and super-staff the workforce through the application of generative AI. With $4.54 million in funding led by Caduceus Capital Partners , and participation from Bread and Butter Ventures , Mayo Clinic , and a strategic revenue cycle management (RCM) company, VoiceCare AI seeks to improve access, adherence, and outcomes for patients and the healthcare workforce, putting the focus back on patient engagement.

The round builds on VoiceCare AI's momentum since emerging from stealth earlier this year . The company's flagship voice AI agent, Joy, has already been deployed to automate long, complex voice-based workflows across payer communication processes such as benefits verification, prior authorizations, and claims management. The investment enables the company to accelerate scaling operations, enhance platform intelligence, accelerate product development, expand its engineering and go-to-market team efforts.

"VoiceCare AI's goal is to tackle one of the largest and most overlooked pain points in healthcare," said Parag Jhaveri, founder and CEO of VoiceCare AI. "With this funding, we are doubling down on our mission to reduce the burden of administrative conversations and tasks so care teams can prioritize high-value patient care."

VoiceCare AI's platform is HIPAA-compliant, SOC 2 Type II attested, and built with enterprise-grade privacy and security infrastructure. Beyond compliance, the system is engineered to eliminate common concerns in AI-powered healthcare workflows: hallucinations, data omissions, and misrouted communication. Through VoiceCare's proprietary Evaluation Framework (VC-Eval), the platform validates the accuracy of healthcare conversations by comparing them to human-in-the-loop expert judgment. Its healthcare-specific simulation engine stress-tests the AI agent, Joy, against thousands of real-world scenarios to ensure consistent, reliable, and contextually aware performance in production settings.

Together, these components power VoiceCare AI's "zero-skip, hallucination-free" architecture. This ensures that the AI agent, Joy, does not bypass critical questions and delivers context-bound, verifiable responses. It is this deep control layer-not just the underlying LLM-that provides the safety and reliability required for highly complex clinical and administrative environments.

"Healthcare continues to face a widening gap between rising demand and limited capacity-and administrative burden remains one of the biggest drivers of that strain," said Scott Kolesar, Managing Partner at Caduceus Capital Partners. "VoiceCare AI isn't just automating routine tasks-it's seeking to redefine how back-office work is done. With purpose-built agentic AI, they're working to empower care teams nationwide to redirect time and focus back to what truly matters: improving patient outcomes."

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.

About VoiceCare AI

VoiceCare AI is a healthcare administration general intelligence (HAGI) company built to automate back-office conversations and super-staff the workforce through the application of generative AI. The company's AI voice-based automation and agentic AI architecture massively eliminates administrative burden and improves operational efficiency. "Joy," its human-like voice AI agent, is capable of supporting long, complex, and highly nuanced conversations and extended hold times. VoiceCare AI has raised $4.54 million in seed funding led by Caduceus Capital Partners , and participation from Bread and Butter Ventures and Mayo Clinic .

