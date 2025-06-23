VTOMAN Launches 2025 Prime Day Campaign: Flashspeed 1500 Featured In Exclusive Early-Bird Offer, Up To 64% Off Sitewide, And Lucky Draw Gifts

Early-Bird Phase (June 24 – 26)

Registered users will enjoy special pre-sale pricing on two bestsellers-FlashSpeed 1500 and FlashSpeed 1000 -ahead of the main promotional period.

Main Promotion Phase (June 27–July 14)

VTOMAN's entire product line, including power stations, solar panels, jump starters, and accessories, will be available at up to 64% off.

A dedicated Lucky Draw Zone will be available on the official website, where customers can win exclusive free gifts with their orders.

Exclusive Member Benefits

VTOMAN's Prime Day event is designed to reward both new and existing customers with exceptional member-only benefits. By registering on the official website, users gain access to:



Limited-Time Product Bundle Offers

Member-Exclusive Promotional Discounts

Complimentary Gifts with Qualified Purchases

Loyalty-Based Incentive Programs

Points Convertible to Checkout Discounts 45-Day Price Protection Guarantee

The campaign spans VTOMAN's complete lineup-from portable power stations and solar panels to jump starters and accessories-ensuring energy solutions tailored to a wide range of needs and lifestyles.

FlashSpeed 1500: Power Without Compromise

The FlashSpeed 150 remains a flagship in VTOMAN's product family. With its industry-leading fast recharge time, high output capacity, and advanced protection system, it serves as a reliable power source for outdoor adventures, home backup, and professional applications.

Key Features:

1-Hour Full Recharge: Charges from 0% to 100% in just one hour with 1500W AC input

1500W Continuous / 3000W Peak Output: Capable of powering refrigerators, power tools, and small appliances

LiFePO4 Battery + SuperSafe LIFEBMS: Over 3,000 life cycles and 10 layers of safety protection

Expandable & Solar-Compatible: Pairs with VTOMAN solar panels and extra battery packs

15 Output Ports: Supports multiple devices simultaneously

Outdoor-Ready Design: Rugged, ergonomic, and portable

About VTOMAN

Founded in 2011, VTOMAN is committed to designing and delivering high-performance, eco-conscious portable energy solutions. The company's offerings include advanced power stations, solar charging systems, and smart tools designed to support users on and off the grid.

VTOMAN's service network now extends across the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, and multiple European countries, delivering premium product experiences to customers worldwide.

At CES 2025, VTOMAN's innovation was recognized with a CES Innovation Award for its FlashSpeed Pro 3600 , reinforcing its leadership in portable energy technology.

Campaign Period:

Early-Bird Access: June 24–June 26, 2025

Main Sale: June 27–July 14, 2025

Official Website: vtoman

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE VTOMAN