Linux Foundation Report Finds Organizations Embrace Upskilling And Open Source To Meet AI-Driven Job Demands

Data reveals 94% of organizations expect AI to add significant value to operations; expanding AI-specific roles to workforce

DENVER, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Source Summit North America -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today released its 2025 State of Tech Talent repor t in collaboration with LF Research and Linux Foundation Education. Based on insights from more than 500 global hiring and training leaders, the report highlights AI's growing influence on tech roles, preparedness for the workplace shift, and leveraging open source and upskilling to meet new demands.

"Organizations are realizing that moving from pilot programs to widespread AI success depends not on access to tools but on having a workforce equipped to use them effectively. A recent report by BCG's AI practice notes that 70% of AI transformation is determined by the people and the processes supporting it," said Clyde Seepersad, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Linux Foundation Education. "The 2025 State of Tech Talent report reflects what we're seeing in the industry – a growing recognition that investing in training and hands-on experience is not just a talent strategy, it's a business strategy. The organizations making the biggest strides in AI implementation are those treating upskilling as a core capability, not a side initiative."

AI Adoption Outpaces Capabilities and Widens the Skills Gap

AI is a game changer for many organizations, with 94% expecting AI to add significant value to their operations.

However, less than half of organizations have the core AI skills necessary to adapt to the changing landscape, preventing them from achieving their full business and innovation potential. The report found that:



68% of organizations are lacking AI/ML skilled employees; an issue exacerbated by the ongoing staffing challenges in other areas like cybersecurity and compliance (65%), FinOps and cost optimization (61%), cloud computing (59%) and platform engineering (56%)

44% of respondents shared that the shortage of skilled workers is a major barrier to technology adoption Half of organizations surveyed report they are expanding their AI-specific workforce, hiring in new roles including AI/ML operations engineering leads (64%) and AI product managers (36%)

"With the exponential increase of AI usage and heightened expectations for return on investment, comes the need for new skills – and new roles altogether," said Frank Nagle, Advising Chief Economist of the Linux Foundation. "But value is not derived just from the AI itself. The AI revolution is not just a technology acquisition race, but a catalyst for human capital transformation. In order to remain competitive in this new global landscape, organizations need to look at building their AI workforce from within."

Making the Most of Changing Workflows with Upskilling

Emerging technology and skills gaps are already impacting workflows. Two-thirds of organizations say AI has significantly changed how their teams work. Developers are increasingly required to validate AI-generated code, AI expertise is now expected for incoming hires, and many entry-level tasks are being automated by AI.

In response, organizations are doubling down on upskilling. The report found that:



72% of respondents prioritize upskilling existing staff, up from just 48% in 2024

Upskilling is 62% faster than hiring new talent and technical training programs are 91% more effective at improving retention

71% of organizations consider certifications important when recruiting new talent, evidencing their role in validating professional competence 56% of organizations rely on upskilling over hiring or contracting to fill AI/ML skill needs

Open Source: The Unexpected Employee Engagement and AI Enabler

Open source also plays a strategic role in AI implementation as 40% of respondents leverage open source frameworks, models and tools to accelerate AI adoption.

The survey shows that organizations embracing open source practices see stronger employee retention and skill development, with 91% of organizations report technical training as an effective tool for talent retention and 84% say having an open source culture improves retention. Additionally, a report from the Linux Foundation and Meta, The Economic and Workforce Impacts of Open Source AI , shows that open source culture enables interorganizational collaboration, resulting in faster development of high-quality models and AI innovation.

"The data is clear," said Seepersad. "AI is driving a sweeping shift in how technical work is done, and organizations that align their upskilling strategies with the realities of AI-driven workflows and enable open source collaboration will be best positioned to compete in the years ahead."

Explore the full 2025 State of Tech Talent findings . To learn more about the Linux Foundation, please visit: .

About Linux Foundation Education

Linux Foundation Education provides best-in-class technology training through instructor-led and e-learning courses, workshops, and flexible subscription options. Our offerings also include a constantly expanding library of microlearning resources-such as videos, microcourses, and case studies-designed to fit into busy schedules. Our globally recognized certifications meet rigorous industry standards, giving recipients a trusted way to demonstrate their capabilities. Backed by an exceptional customer success team, we offer responsive support and tailored training solutions that empower both individuals and organizations to thrive.

About Linux Foundation Research

Founded in 2021, Linux Foundation Research explores the growing scale of open source collaboration, providing insight into emerging technology trends, best practices, and the global impact of open source projects. By leveraging project databases and networks and committing to best practices in quantitative and qualitative methodologies, Linux Foundation Research is creating the go-to library for open source insights for the benefit of organizations worldwide.

About the Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards, and data. Linux Foundation projects are critical to the world's infrastructure, including Linux, Kubernetes, LF Decentralized Trust, Node, ONAP, OpenChain, OpenSSF, PyTorch, RISC-V, SPDX, Zephyr, and more. The Linux Foundation focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation .

For a list of trademarks of the Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: /trademark-usage . Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

