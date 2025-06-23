Endless Protocol Leads Climate Tech Dialogue At University Of Surrey, Advancing AI Green Technology Revolution

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, UK, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A seminar titled Green AI: Can Emerging Technologies Save the Planet? , focusing on sustainability was successfully held at the University of Surrey, hosted by Endless Protocol and its decentralized social platform, Luffa. Endless Web3 Genesis Cloud, a pioneering Web3 infrastructure, and Luffa, built upon it, united to explore the future of sustainable technology.







The session featured Satya S. Tripathi , former United Nations Assistant Secretary-General and current Secretary-General of the Global Alliance for a Sustainable Planet (GASP) , in a keynote that sparked urgent debate on the role of next-gen technologies in advancing climate action.

Chaired by Professor Yu Xiong, Co-founder and Co-President of Endless Protocol and Associate Vice-President of the University of Surrey, the session was moderated by Oliver Venables, Luffa's Product Director. Joining the panel was Jay Shen, Founder of Transreport, a tech firm renowned for enhancing transport accessibility, fostering a rich dialogue spanning technology, governance, and societal impact.

Key Themes Explored :



The Dual Nature of Tech : How AI, blockchain, and the metaverse serve as breakthroughs for sustainability while posing risks of new emissions and inequalities.

Digital Climate Finance : Innovative applications of DeFi and tokenized carbon credits to bolster climate resilience and investment in underserved regions. Global Governance and Ethical Leadership : The need for systemic change and multilateral collaboration to steer technology toward shared planetary goals.

The forum underscored Luffa's ambition to build the AI-social layer of Web3, positioning it as more than a social platform-a critical infrastructure for global sustainability.“Luffa, born from AI-native infrastructure, is about connecting users to a higher purpose,” said Oliver Venables.“Today's dialogue highlighted the transformative potential of decentralized systems in advancing climate action, equity, and global collaboration.”

Endless Protocol has long been a champion of sustainable development. In November 2024, at COP 29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, Professor Xiong delivered a keynote at the“Empowering Sustainable Innovation” forum , showcasing how Endless leverages blockchain and AI to support net-zero goals. By tokenizing carbon credits and using blockchain for transparent tracking, Endless enhances carbon market efficiency. Its AI-driven tools enable precise energy management, real-time consumption monitoring, and predictive algorithms to minimize waste, significantly reducing the protocol's carbon footprint.

Professor Xiong emphasized,“Endless is not just a technological innovation-it's a commitment to a green future, offering a sustainable pathway to global net-zero targets.”

“We are honored to collaborate with thought leaders like Satya and institutions like the University of Surrey,” added Professor Xiong.“Endless provides a decentralized infrastructure for a fair, green future, while Luffa serves as a core platform for a purpose-driven, co-creation economy-empowering users, developers, and communities alike.”

This event marks a key milestone in Endless Protocol and Luffa's mission to foster a co-creation economy, enabling collective participation, governance, and benefit.

About Luffa

Luffa is a decentralized, AI-native social platform built on distributed and encryption technologies, prioritizing user privacy and data security. All data is protected by end-to-end encryption (E2EE) and stored solely on users' devices, with no centralized backups. Accounts are detached from real-world identities to prevent data leaks, while users can effortlessly create channels, mini-programs, and AI bots.

About Endless Web3 Genesis Cloud

Endless connects Web2 and Web3 ecosystems, offering developers a one-stop platform for building Web3 applications with Web2-level user experiences. Powered by the Move language-based public chain, Endless integrates advanced AI capabilities and plugins, positioning itself as the premier connector of AI and Web3. It enables modular, rapid development of encrypted AI applications, paving the way for super-intelligent AI agent systems.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

CONTACT: Victor Lau Contact (at) endless.link