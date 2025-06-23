NR7 Miner Launches 2025 Cloud Mining Platform: Zero Threshold To Start The Journey Of Bitcoin Income

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) No equipment or maintenance required, novices can start earning profits in 3 minutes

Washington, DC, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breaking industry conventions! UK-based NR7 Miner launches the world's first zero-cost cloud mining solution, reshaping the way crypto assets are acquired with sustainable mining technology.









In the field of passive income, cloud mining is becoming an efficient choice. It allows cryptocurrency accumulation to enter the "autopilot" mode-no hardware investment or technical maintenance, which is much lower than the time cost of active trading. As the global energy transition accelerates, the new generation of cloud mining is relying on clean electricity such as solar energy and wind power to achieve breakthroughs. This not only greatly reduces mining energy consumption, but also can return surplus electricity to the power grid, creating dual value between environmental protection and profitability. For novices who pursue stable income, cloud mining has become an ideal entry point into the world of encryption.

What is cloud mining?

By renting the computing power of professional mining farms, users can remotely participate in the mining of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. NR7 Miner entrusts complex calculations to high-performance equipment in large mining farms. Users do not need to face the problem of hardware maintenance and enjoy the rewards brought by cracking encryption problems.

NR7 Miner: A new minimalist profit solution

We redefine the convenience of cloud mining:

More than 150 new energy mines deployed worldwide, 200,000 devices use 100% renewable electricity

A minimalist interface designed for novices, get started in three minutes

Stable service verified by 9.5 million users worldwide

Income and sustainability go hand in hand

In NR7 Miner, safety and transparency are the cornerstones:

✅ Considerable daily income: systematic output helps wealth growth

✅ Zero-carbon mining: all clean energy operations achieve carbon neutrality

✅ Principal protection: Automatic return of investment amount upon contract expiration

Core advantages of the platform

Top mining machines: Bitmain, Antminer and other cutting-edge equipment ensure efficient output

Compliance operation: Legally registered in the UK in 2020, regulated by the local government

Multi-currency support: Supports settlement of ten major currencies such as BTC/ETH/USDT

24/7 operation and maintenance: Professional technical team provides 7×24-hour guarantee service

Fission reward: Invite friends to enjoy promotion incentives up to $80,000

Start mining in three steps

Register to receive bonus: New accounts will receive $12 immediately, and $0.5 will be received for daily sign-in

Smart contract selection: Flexible selection of cycle and income plan according to budget

Enjoy income: The system runs automatically, and daily income is credited on time

Join the promotion plan immediately

Benefits without investment: Invite active users to stack rewards, up to $80,000 in total!

Summary

Unlock the potential of passive income? Choose cloud mining. It allows you to achieve "automatic accumulation" of encrypted assets with almost zero time investment, and completely bid farewell to the tediousness of active trading. For every investor who pursues wealth freedom, NR7 Miner is the key to start a journey of efficient passive income. Start your crypto wealth growth machine now

Official website:

Download the APP quickly: download/

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involves risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

CONTACT: info (at) nr7miner.com