Blackpoint Cyber Appoints Gagan Singh To Chief Executive Officer And Names Jon Murchison Executive Chairman

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Founder and Executive Chairman Jon Murchison to focus on product innovation, customer engagement, and industry leadership as Gagan Singh accelerates global growth and innovation

DENVER, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackpoint Cyber, the world's fastest and most effective Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider, today announced the appointment of Gagan Singh as Chief Executive Officer. Jon Murchison will continue the rapid growth and innovation journey at Blackpoint as the new Executive Chairman. Together, Jon and Gagan will lead Blackpoint through its next phase of transformation, including international expansion, the recently launched CompassOne platform, go-to-market strategy, and M&A.

“As Blackpoint grows rapidly, expands internationally, and pursues acquisitions, now is the right moment to bring in a leader who can scale everything we've built,” said Jon Murchison, Founder and Executive Chairman of Blackpoint Cyber. “From day one, my passion has been grounded in product design, strategy, cybersecurity response operations and engaging directly with our MSP partners. This transition allows me to double down on those areas while continuing to shape our high-level strategy. I'm incredibly proud of what we've accomplished as a team, and I couldn't be more excited about what's ahead with Gagan leading the way. Gagan's experience, values, dedication to our MSP partners, and focus on execution are exactly what we need to take Blackpoint to the next level.”

This transition comes at a pivotal moment for Blackpoint Cyber, as the company experiences record-breaking growth, accelerates international expansion that includes domestic and international office locations, and actively explores strategic acquisitions. The company's newly launched Unified Security Posture and Response platform, CompassOne, is poised to redefine how organizations manage threats, cyber posture, and response to incidents in real-time, bringing unprecedented visibility, speed, and simplicity to security operations.

Gagan Singh brings more than two decades of executive leadership in cybersecurity and platform development, with a track record of building secure, scalable products and leading go-to-market strategy at companies like McAfee, Norton, and Avast. Gagan has consistently demonstrated his ability to scale organizations built on strong fundamentals, while leveraging technical expertise to optimize performance, security, and compliance across diverse customer environments. Gagan shares Blackpoint's commitment to a channel-first go-to-market model that empowers MSP partners to expand their security offerings, backed by Blackpoint's world-class technology.

“Blackpoint Cyber is one of those rare companies which has truly disrupted the cybersecurity industry, and I'm honored to be its next CEO,” said Gagan Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Blackpoint Cyber. “Jon has done an incredible job leading the company from vision to execution, building a platform and a team that truly redefines cybersecurity for the MSP and mid-market space. I look forward to working closely with the executive leadership team, Jon and the entire Board as we continue to scale, innovate and protect those who need it most.”

As Executive Chairman, Jon will lead strategy and be focused on critical aspects of Blackpoint's business, including product, strategy, M&A, cyber response operations, and most importantly, deepening engagement with MSP partners. The company remains dedicated to putting MSP partners first and driving innovation to better serve its global network of Managed Service Providers.

