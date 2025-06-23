Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CIVI Shareholders Have The Right To Lead The Civitas Resources, Inc. Securities Lawsuit - Contact The DJS Law Group To Discuss Your Rights - CIVI

2025-06-23 10:47:05
CASE DETAILS: The complaint alleges that the Company made false and misleading statements to the market concerning whether Civitas was likely to suffer a reduction in oil production for 2025 due to factors including declines after the production peak at the DJ Basin. To increase its production, the Company would be required to acquire new development locations causing significant debt. The Company would be forced to implement cost-reduction measures including layoffs due to its financial condition.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, contact us to participate .

WHY DJS LAW GROUP? DJS Law Group's primary focus is to enhance investor return through balanced counseling and aggressive advocacy. We specialize in securities class actions, corporate governance litigation, and domestic/international M&A appraisals. Our clients are some of the largest and most sophisticated hedge funds and alternative asset managers in the world. The litigation claims of our clients are extraordinarily valuable assets that demand respect, focus, and results.

CONTACT:
 David J. Schwartz
DJS Law Group
274 White Plains Road, Suite 1
Eastchester, NY 10709
Phone: 914-206-9742
Email: [email protected]

