LPRO Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Open Lending Corporation Securities Fraud Lawsuit With The Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Open Lending Corporation ("Open Lending" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: LPRO ) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between February 24, 2022 and March 31, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before June 30, 2025.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Open Lending overstated the capabilities of its risk-based pricing model. The Company's materially misstated its profit share revenue. The Company failed to disclose that its loans from 2021 and 2022 were worth less than their outstanding loan balances. The Company misled investors about the underperformance of its 2023 and 2024 vintage loans. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Opening Lending, investors suffered damages.

