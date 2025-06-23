Quantum Technology Global Industry Report 2025: Over 50% Of Quantum Firms Now Use Top Hardware/Control Platforms, Signaling Growing Standardization And A Maturing Global Quantum Tech Ecosystem In 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The first quarter of 2025 marked an extraordinary leap in quantum technology investments, amassing over $1.25 billion - up by 125% compared to Q1 2024 - showing substantial investor confidence in quantum commercialization. Key funding highlights include QuEra Computing's $230 million Series B and IonQ's $360 million equity raise alongside a $1.075 billion acquisition. IonQ cemented its lead as the largest pure-play quantum computing firm through its strategic acquisitions, signaling a move toward integrated quantum technology stacks. Government support, including $44.5 billion in public funding, ensures this trajectory, with expectations of the quantum sector revolutionizing industries from pharmaceuticals to cybersecurity.

Dublin, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Quantum Technology Industry 2025:Technologies, Markets, Investments and Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The first quarter of 2025 witnessed a remarkable surge in quantum technology investments, with over $1.25 billion raised - representing a 125% increase from Q1 2024. This funding acceleration demonstrates growing investor confidence in quantum commercialization, with capital consolidating around fewer but better-positioned companies. The market is expanding rapidly, driven by technological advancements in quantum computing, sensing, and communications.

Major funding rounds include:



QuEra Computing: $230 million Series B (largest Q1 2025 round)

IonQ: $360 million equity offering plus $1.075 billion acquisition of Oxford Ionics

Quantum Machines: $170 million Series C funding D-Wave Systems: $150 million equity offering

IonQ emerges as the sector leader, becoming the largest pure-play quantum computing company through its acquisition strategy. The company's $1.075 billion acquisition of Oxford Ionics, combined with its acquisition of Swiss quantum encryption provider ID Quantique, positions IonQ to capture multiple quantum market segments from computing hardware to quantum-safe security solutions. This consolidation trend reflects the market's evolution toward integrated quantum technology stacks, combining hardware, software, control systems, and cybersecurity solutions.

Over 50% of known quantum computing companies now utilize platforms from leading hardware and control firms, indicating industry standardization and ecosystem maturation.



Several significant milestones in 2025 validate quantum technology's practical potential:

Microsoft's Majorana 1 chip introduces topological quantum architecture for fault-tolerant systems D-Wave's quantum supremacy demonstration in materials simulation outperforms classical supercomputers

These achievements, combined with improving quantum workforce capabilities, create the foundation for accelerated commercial deployment. Government backing remains crucial, with $44.5 billion in cumulative public funding and $3.1 billion added in 2024. The UK's National Cyber Security Centre established a 2035 timeline for post-quantum cryptography migration, while China leads quantum patent filings with over 50% of global quantum patents between 2020-2024.

Major investments in Q2 2025 include:



Quobly: €21 million

Multiverse Computing: €189 million ($215 million)

Rigetti Computing: $350 million through an at-the-market stock offering Infleqtion Inc.: $100 million.

Investors increasingly recognizes quantum computing as "the next big thing" following artificial intelligence, with quantum technologies positioned to revolutionize industries from pharmaceuticals and finance to logistics and cybersecurity. The convergence of breakthrough research achievements, massive investment inflows, corporate acquisition strategies, and government regulatory support indicates that 2025 marks the quantum technology sector's transition from experimental promise to commercial reality. The quantum technology industry stands at an inflection point where theoretical potential meets practical application, making it one of the most compelling investment opportunities in the emerging technology landscape.

The Global Quantum Technology Industry 2025 report delivers an authoritative analysis of the rapidly evolving quantum technology landscape, providing essential intelligence for investors, technology leaders, and strategic decision-makers navigating this transformative sector. This comprehensive 460-page market study examines the quantum revolution's progression from theoretical concepts to commercial reality, analyzing market opportunities by 2046 across quantum computing, communications, sensing, and emerging applications.

The report begins with a detailed examination of quantum technologies' surge in investment during 2025, highlighting the transition from the first quantum revolution (fundamental physics) to the second quantum revolution (practical applications). Key developments include breakthrough achievements in fault-tolerant quantum computing, widespread deployment of quantum key distribution networks, and the emergence of quantum sensors in commercial applications.

Report contents include:



Quantum Computing



Eight quantum computing architectures: superconducting, trapped ion, silicon spin, topological, photonic, neutral atom, diamond-defect, and quantum annealing systems



Comprehensive qubit technology assessment with coherence times, error rates, and scalability analysis



Quantum software stack development including algorithms, machine learning, simulation, optimization, and cryptography applications



Market size projections

Industry applications across pharmaceuticals, chemicals, transportation, and financial services

Quantum Chemistry and Artificial Intelligence:



Integration of quantum computing with AI for molecular simulation and drug discovery



Applications in materials science, battery technology, chemical engineering, and agriculture



Market opportunities from $0.26 billion (2025) to $28.08 billion (2046)



Technology roadmap covering small molecule simulations to ecosystem-level modeling

Key players analysis

Quantum Communications Infrastructure:



Quantum Random Number Generators (QRNG) for cryptographic applications and gaming systems



Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) systems for ultra-secure government and enterprise communications



Post-quantum cryptography standardization and enterprise migration strategies

Quantum networks, teleportation, and quantum internet infrastructure development

Quantum Sensing Technologies:



Atomic clocks for precision timing, GPS-independent navigation, and telecommunications synchronization



Quantum magnetometers for medical imaging (MEG), geological surveys, and submarine detection



Gravitational sensors for earthquake prediction, underground resource mapping, and infrastructure monitoring



Quantum gyroscopes for autonomous vehicle navigation, aerospace applications, and inertial measurement



Quantum imaging sensors for medical diagnostics, astronomical observations, and security surveillance

Quantum radar systems for stealth aircraft detection, weather monitoring, and space debris tracking

Quantum Batteries and Energy Storage:



Revolutionary energy storage paradigm leveraging quantum superposition and entanglement



Applications across electric vehicles, consumer electronics, grid storage, and aerospace systems



Technology development from theoretical validation to commercial viability

Ultra-fast charging capabilities and extended energy density advantages

Advanced Materials for Quantum Technologies:



Superconductors enabling quantum computing hardware and sensor applications



Photonic components and silicon photonics for quantum communication systems



Nanomaterials supporting quantum dot development and device miniaturization



Materials science innovations driving quantum technology breakthroughs

Supply chain analysis and manufacturing considerations

Global Market Analysis and Investment Intelligence:



Regional investment analysis across North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe



Technology roadmaps extending through 2046 with milestone predictions and inflection points



SWOT analyses for each quantum technology sector identifying strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats



Market challenges assessment including technical barriers, cost considerations, and adoption timelines Investment landscape mapping covering venture capital, government funding, and corporate R&D spending

The quantum technology industry features an extensive ecosystem of over 300 companies

Select Companies Profiled Include:



A* Quantum

AbaQus

Absolut System

Adaptive Finance Technologies

Aegiq

Agnostiq GmbH

Algorithmiq Oy

Airbus

Alea Quantum

Alpine Quantum Technologies GmbH (AQT)

Alice&Bob

Aliro Quantum

Anametric Inc.

Anyon Systems Inc.

Aqarios GmbH

Aquark Technologies

Archer Materials

Arclight Quantum

Arctic Instruments

Arqit Quantum Inc.

ARQUE Systems GmbH

Artificial Brain

Artilux

Atlantic Quantum

Atom Computing

Atom Quantum Labs

Atomionics

Atos Quantum

Baidu Inc.

BEIT

Bleximo

BlueQubit

Bohr Quantum Technology

Bosch Quantum Sensing

BosonQ Ps

C12 Quantum Electronics

Cambridge Quantum Computing (CQC)

CAS Cold Atom

Cerca Magnetics

CEW Systems Canada Inc.

Chipiron

Chiral Nano AG

Classiq Technologies

ColibriTD

Covesion

Crypta Labs Ltd.

CryptoNext Security

Crystal Quantum Computing

D-Wave Systems

Dirac

Diraq

Delft Circuits

Delta g

Duality Quantum Photonics

EeroQ

eleQtron

Element Six

Elyah

Entropica Labs

Ephos

EuQlid

Groove Quantum

EvolutionQ

Exail Quantum Sensors

EYL

First Quantum Inc.

Fujitsu

Genesis Quantum Technology

GenMat

Good Chemistry

Google Quantum AI

g2-Zero

Haiqu

Hefei Wanzheng Quantum Technology Co. Ltd.

High Q Technologies Inc.

Horizon Quantum Computing

HQS Quantum Simulations

HRL

Huayi Quantum

IBM

Icarus Quantum

Icosa Computing

ID Quantique

InfinityQ

Infineon Technologies AG

InfiniQuant

Infleqtion

Intel

IonQ

ISARA Corporation

IQM Quantum Computers

JiJ

JoS QUANTUM GmbH

KEEQuant GmbH

KETS Quantum Security

Ki3 Photonics

Kipu Quantum

Kiutra GmbH

Kuano Limited

Kvantify

levelQuantum

Ligentec

LQUOM

Lux Quanta

M Squared Lasers

Mag4Health

MagiQ Technologies

Materials Nexus

Maybell Quantum Industries

memQ

Menlo Systems GmbH

Menten AI

Mesa Quantum

MicroAlgo

Microsoft

Mind Foundry

Miraex

Molecular Quantum Solutions

Montana Instruments

Mphasis

Multiverse Computing

Mycryofirm Nanofiber Quantum Technologies

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900