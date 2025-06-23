Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Quantum Technology Global Industry Report 2025: Over 50% Of Quantum Firms Now Use Top Hardware/Control Platforms, Signaling Growing Standardization And A Maturing Global Quantum Tech Ecosystem In 2025


2025-06-23 10:46:51
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The first quarter of 2025 marked an extraordinary leap in quantum technology investments, amassing over $1.25 billion - up by 125% compared to Q1 2024 - showing substantial investor confidence in quantum commercialization. Key funding highlights include QuEra Computing's $230 million Series B and IonQ's $360 million equity raise alongside a $1.075 billion acquisition. IonQ cemented its lead as the largest pure-play quantum computing firm through its strategic acquisitions, signaling a move toward integrated quantum technology stacks. Government support, including $44.5 billion in public funding, ensures this trajectory, with expectations of the quantum sector revolutionizing industries from pharmaceuticals to cybersecurity.

Dublin, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Quantum Technology Industry 2025:Technologies, Markets, Investments and Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The first quarter of 2025 witnessed a remarkable surge in quantum technology investments, with over $1.25 billion raised - representing a 125% increase from Q1 2024. This funding acceleration demonstrates growing investor confidence in quantum commercialization, with capital consolidating around fewer but better-positioned companies. The market is expanding rapidly, driven by technological advancements in quantum computing, sensing, and communications.

Major funding rounds include:

  • QuEra Computing: $230 million Series B (largest Q1 2025 round)
  • IonQ: $360 million equity offering plus $1.075 billion acquisition of Oxford Ionics
  • Quantum Machines: $170 million Series C funding
  • D-Wave Systems: $150 million equity offering

IonQ emerges as the sector leader, becoming the largest pure-play quantum computing company through its acquisition strategy. The company's $1.075 billion acquisition of Oxford Ionics, combined with its acquisition of Swiss quantum encryption provider ID Quantique, positions IonQ to capture multiple quantum market segments from computing hardware to quantum-safe security solutions. This consolidation trend reflects the market's evolution toward integrated quantum technology stacks, combining hardware, software, control systems, and cybersecurity solutions.

Over 50% of known quantum computing companies now utilize platforms from leading hardware and control firms, indicating industry standardization and ecosystem maturation.

  • Several significant milestones in 2025 validate quantum technology's practical potential:
  • Microsoft's Majorana 1 chip introduces topological quantum architecture for fault-tolerant systems
  • D-Wave's quantum supremacy demonstration in materials simulation outperforms classical supercomputers

These achievements, combined with improving quantum workforce capabilities, create the foundation for accelerated commercial deployment. Government backing remains crucial, with $44.5 billion in cumulative public funding and $3.1 billion added in 2024. The UK's National Cyber Security Centre established a 2035 timeline for post-quantum cryptography migration, while China leads quantum patent filings with over 50% of global quantum patents between 2020-2024.

Major investments in Q2 2025 include:

  • Quobly: €21 million
  • Multiverse Computing: €189 million ($215 million)
  • Rigetti Computing: $350 million through an at-the-market stock offering
  • Infleqtion Inc.: $100 million.

Investors increasingly recognizes quantum computing as "the next big thing" following artificial intelligence, with quantum technologies positioned to revolutionize industries from pharmaceuticals and finance to logistics and cybersecurity. The convergence of breakthrough research achievements, massive investment inflows, corporate acquisition strategies, and government regulatory support indicates that 2025 marks the quantum technology sector's transition from experimental promise to commercial reality. The quantum technology industry stands at an inflection point where theoretical potential meets practical application, making it one of the most compelling investment opportunities in the emerging technology landscape.

The Global Quantum Technology Industry 2025 report delivers an authoritative analysis of the rapidly evolving quantum technology landscape, providing essential intelligence for investors, technology leaders, and strategic decision-makers navigating this transformative sector. This comprehensive 460-page market study examines the quantum revolution's progression from theoretical concepts to commercial reality, analyzing market opportunities by 2046 across quantum computing, communications, sensing, and emerging applications.

The report begins with a detailed examination of quantum technologies' surge in investment during 2025, highlighting the transition from the first quantum revolution (fundamental physics) to the second quantum revolution (practical applications). Key developments include breakthrough achievements in fault-tolerant quantum computing, widespread deployment of quantum key distribution networks, and the emergence of quantum sensors in commercial applications.

Report contents include:

  • Quantum Computing
    • Eight quantum computing architectures: superconducting, trapped ion, silicon spin, topological, photonic, neutral atom, diamond-defect, and quantum annealing systems
    • Comprehensive qubit technology assessment with coherence times, error rates, and scalability analysis
    • Quantum software stack development including algorithms, machine learning, simulation, optimization, and cryptography applications
    • Market size projections
    • Industry applications across pharmaceuticals, chemicals, transportation, and financial services
  • Quantum Chemistry and Artificial Intelligence:
    • Integration of quantum computing with AI for molecular simulation and drug discovery
    • Applications in materials science, battery technology, chemical engineering, and agriculture
    • Market opportunities from $0.26 billion (2025) to $28.08 billion (2046)
    • Technology roadmap covering small molecule simulations to ecosystem-level modeling
    • Key players analysis
  • Quantum Communications Infrastructure:
    • Quantum Random Number Generators (QRNG) for cryptographic applications and gaming systems
    • Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) systems for ultra-secure government and enterprise communications
    • Post-quantum cryptography standardization and enterprise migration strategies
    • Quantum networks, teleportation, and quantum internet infrastructure development
  • Quantum Sensing Technologies:
    • Atomic clocks for precision timing, GPS-independent navigation, and telecommunications synchronization
    • Quantum magnetometers for medical imaging (MEG), geological surveys, and submarine detection
    • Gravitational sensors for earthquake prediction, underground resource mapping, and infrastructure monitoring
    • Quantum gyroscopes for autonomous vehicle navigation, aerospace applications, and inertial measurement
    • Quantum imaging sensors for medical diagnostics, astronomical observations, and security surveillance
    • Quantum radar systems for stealth aircraft detection, weather monitoring, and space debris tracking
  • Quantum Batteries and Energy Storage:
    • Revolutionary energy storage paradigm leveraging quantum superposition and entanglement
    • Applications across electric vehicles, consumer electronics, grid storage, and aerospace systems
    • Technology development from theoretical validation to commercial viability
    • Ultra-fast charging capabilities and extended energy density advantages
  • Advanced Materials for Quantum Technologies:
    • Superconductors enabling quantum computing hardware and sensor applications
    • Photonic components and silicon photonics for quantum communication systems
    • Nanomaterials supporting quantum dot development and device miniaturization
    • Materials science innovations driving quantum technology breakthroughs
    • Supply chain analysis and manufacturing considerations
  • Global Market Analysis and Investment Intelligence:
    • Regional investment analysis across North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe
    • Technology roadmaps extending through 2046 with milestone predictions and inflection points
    • SWOT analyses for each quantum technology sector identifying strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats
    • Market challenges assessment including technical barriers, cost considerations, and adoption timelines
    • Investment landscape mapping covering venture capital, government funding, and corporate R&D spending

The quantum technology industry features an extensive ecosystem of over 300 companies

Select Companies Profiled Include:

  • A* Quantum
  • AbaQus
  • Absolut System
  • Adaptive Finance Technologies
  • Aegiq
  • Agnostiq GmbH
  • Algorithmiq Oy
  • Airbus
  • Alea Quantum
  • Alpine Quantum Technologies GmbH (AQT)
  • Alice&Bob
  • Aliro Quantum
  • Anametric Inc.
  • Anyon Systems Inc.
  • Aqarios GmbH
  • Aquark Technologies
  • Archer Materials
  • Arclight Quantum
  • Arctic Instruments
  • Arqit Quantum Inc.
  • ARQUE Systems GmbH
  • Artificial Brain
  • Artilux
  • Atlantic Quantum
  • Atom Computing
  • Atom Quantum Labs
  • Atomionics
  • Atos Quantum
  • Baidu Inc.
  • BEIT
  • Bleximo
  • BlueQubit
  • Bohr Quantum Technology
  • Bosch Quantum Sensing
  • BosonQ Ps
  • C12 Quantum Electronics
  • Cambridge Quantum Computing (CQC)
  • CAS Cold Atom
  • Cerca Magnetics
  • CEW Systems Canada Inc.
  • Chipiron
  • Chiral Nano AG
  • Classiq Technologies
  • ColibriTD
  • Covesion
  • Crypta Labs Ltd.
  • CryptoNext Security
  • Crystal Quantum Computing
  • D-Wave Systems
  • Dirac
  • Diraq
  • Delft Circuits
  • Delta g
  • Duality Quantum Photonics
  • EeroQ
  • eleQtron
  • Element Six
  • Elyah
  • Entropica Labs
  • Ephos
  • EuQlid
  • Groove Quantum
  • EvolutionQ
  • Exail Quantum Sensors
  • EYL
  • First Quantum Inc.
  • Fujitsu
  • Genesis Quantum Technology
  • GenMat
  • Good Chemistry
  • Google Quantum AI
  • g2-Zero
  • Haiqu
  • Hefei Wanzheng Quantum Technology Co. Ltd.
  • High Q Technologies Inc.
  • Horizon Quantum Computing
  • HQS Quantum Simulations
  • HRL
  • Huayi Quantum
  • IBM
  • Icarus Quantum
  • Icosa Computing
  • ID Quantique
  • InfinityQ
  • Infineon Technologies AG
  • InfiniQuant
  • Infleqtion
  • Intel
  • IonQ
  • ISARA Corporation
  • IQM Quantum Computers
  • JiJ
  • JoS QUANTUM GmbH
  • KEEQuant GmbH
  • KETS Quantum Security
  • Ki3 Photonics
  • Kipu Quantum
  • Kiutra GmbH
  • Kuano Limited
  • Kvantify
  • levelQuantum
  • Ligentec
  • LQUOM
  • Lux Quanta
  • M Squared Lasers
  • Mag4Health
  • MagiQ Technologies
  • Materials Nexus
  • Maybell Quantum Industries
  • memQ
  • Menlo Systems GmbH
  • Menten AI
  • Mesa Quantum
  • MicroAlgo
  • Microsoft
  • Mind Foundry
  • Miraex
  • Molecular Quantum Solutions
  • Montana Instruments
  • Mphasis
  • Multiverse Computing
  • Mycryofirm
  • Nanofiber Quantum Technologies

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

