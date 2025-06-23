Germany Recommerce Market Report 2025, With Focus On Initiatives By Mediamarkt, Otto, Zalando, IKEA Germany, Momox, Faircado, And Wirkaufendeinauto

Dublin, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Recommerce Market Intelligence Databook - 60+ KPIs, Market Size, Share & Forecast by Channel, Category & Consumer Segment - Q2 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The German recommerce market is on a trajectory of robust growth, anticipated to reach $6.51 billion by 2025, with an annual growth rate of 11.4%. From 2020 to 2024, the market saw a CAGR of 14.1% and is expected to grow at 9.6% on a CAGR basis from 2025 to 2029, pushing its value to approximately $9.38 billion by 2029 from $5.84 billion in 2024.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the recommerce market in Germany, covering market opportunities and risks across consumer segments (peer-to-peer and business-led resale); product categories; sales channels; and resale formats. With over 60+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of recommerce market dynamics.

It offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics in the recommerce market, segmented by recommerce channels (C2C, B2C, trade-in programs), sales models (resale, rental, refurbishment), platform types (generalist and vertical-specific), digital engagement (app, website, social media), and retail categories (electronics, apparel, home goods, and more). In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour, device usage, payment preferences, and city-level penetration across Tier 1 to Tier 3 cities.



Key Insights

Recommerce in Germany Is Advancing Through Circular Policy, Consumer Demand, and Platform-Backed Infrastructure

Germany's recommerce sector is maturing with strong regulatory support, growing consumer trust in refurbished goods, and domestic platform innovation. Electronics dominate the market, while apparel and furniture are expanding through brand and retailer initiatives. Circular policies, such as the German Circular Economy Act and VerpackG, are accelerating formal resale.

Electronics Recommerce Is Expanding Through Refurbishment-Centric Marketplaces



German platforms such as Rebuy and Refurbed are scaling electronics recommerce through certified refurbishment and warranty-backed models. Retailers like MediaMarkt and Otto have introduced refurbished sections supported by logistics partners.

Germans are open to buying refurbished electronics. Domestic take-back requirements and EU repair legislation are incentivizing resale over recycling. Refurbed recorded over 1 million customers in Germany as of 2024. Electronics recommerce will become a default option for value-seeking consumers. Retailers and OEMs will expand trade-in and resale channels to align with repairability and take-back mandates.

Apparel Recommerce Is Formalizing Through Platform and Department Store Partnerships



Fashion recommerce in Germany is expanding through Zalando's Pre-owned category and About You's resale integration with Madchenflohmarkt. COS (by H&M) has piloted circular fashion resale with resale enablers.

German Gen Z and Millennials are open to secondhand fashion. Retailers are responding to shifting consumption by launching resale options aligned with sustainability pledges and circular textile guidelines. Mid- and premium-tier fashion brands will expand resale offerings. Platform partnerships will drive authentication and resale logistics.

Retailers Are Embedding Recommerce into In-Store and Online Returns Infrastructure



IKEA Germany has expanded its Buy Back & Resell program across multiple cities. MediaMarkt offers in-store electronics trade-in with resale options. eBay Germany supports drop-off partnerships with select local retailers.

Germany's VerpackG (Packaging Act) and EPR laws require recovery and reuse. Retailers are integrating recommerce as part of post-purchase services to meet these compliance needs while engaging consumers. Recommerce will be embedded within reverse logistics operations. Large-format retailers will scale in-store resale zones and integrate resale credits into loyalty programs.

Platforms Are Specializing by Category and Scaling Resale-Driven Discovery



Germany's recommerce platforms are becoming category-specific. Rebuy focuses on electronics and media; Momox operates both media and fashion resale (Momox Fashion); Faircado integrates resale search via browser plug-ins.

German consumers prefer quality-verified secondhand platforms. Platforms like Rebuy offer 36-month warranties, while Faircado promotes sustainable shopping by surfacing secondhand options during live browsing. Category-specific platforms will continue to scale, adding features like resale price tracking, AI-led matching, and integrated returns.

Circular Economy and Compliance Mandates Are Shaping Recommerce Infrastructure



Germany's Circular Economy Act (2020) and VerpackG are driving growth in certified reuse. Reporting on reuse and resale metrics is being incorporated into ESG frameworks.

Retailers and OEMs are under pressure to meet EPR compliance and prepare for EU-wide product passports. Recommerce offers a route to achieve reuse targets and support public ESG reporting. Recommerce operations will align with compliance systems. Investments will go into resale tracking, take-back verification, and category-specific reuse certification.

Competitive Landscape in Germany Is Led by Category Specialists, Retail-Tied Reuse, and Policy-Aligned Platforms

Germany's recommerce market is structured around vertical platforms, brand collaborations, and compliance-focused logistics. Electronics and apparel lead in maturity, while resale infrastructure is expanding via public-private partnerships. Germany's recommerce market is moving into a compliance-mature and vertically integrated phase. Electronics, fashion, and books/media will remain the core segments. Over the next 2-4 years, platform specialization, domestic refurbishment, and resale-integrated retail will drive competitive advantage.



Recommerce growth will be led by platforms with verified quality, logistics control, and digital resale interfaces.

Large retailers and OEMs will expand in-store and online resale pathways to meet compliance and customer loyalty needs. Digital tools like secondhand aggregators and resale APIs will support ecosystem integration.

Platform Leaders Are Vertically Specialized and Warranty-Driven



Electronics: Rebuy and Refurbed dominate with refurbishment infrastructure and extended warranty models. Back Market has scaled operations targeting value-conscious German consumers.

Fashion: Zalando's Pre-owned section and About You's collaboration with Madchenflohmarkt lead digital resale. Momox Fashion specializes in authenticated secondhand clothing. Books and media: Momox remains Germany's largest media recommerce player, collecting and reselling via dedicated logistics and condition-based pricing.

Retailers and OEMs Are Scaling Trade-In and Resale Infrastructure



IKEA Germany operates resale via Buy Back & Resell counters.

MediaMarkt offers electronics trade-in with resale integration at store level. Otto and eBay Germany are enabling recommerce via third-party seller marketplaces and drop-off points.

Enablers and Circular Tools Are Supporting Infrastructure Maturity



Faircado offers a secondhand discovery engine using browser extensions.

WirKaufenDeinAuto supports auto recommerce via centralized resale and vehicle inspection hubs. Rebuy and Refurbed are investing in domestic refurbishment and logistics to meet sustainability and quality standards.

