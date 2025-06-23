AI-Driven Govtech Firm American AI Logistics Taps Katie Keegan To Lead Sales And Strategic Partnerships

AFCEA leader joins AI-driven GovTech firm to expand federal reseller partnerships and accelerate AI adoption in government contracting.

- John Cofrancesco, Founder & CEO, American AI LogisticsWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- American AI Logistics, the GovTech company behind AutoBid and Historian, appoints Katie Keegan as Senior Vice President of Sales and Strategic Partnerships. Keegan, newly appointed President of the AFCEA Bethesda Board, brings over 20 years of public sector sales leadership and deep experience across the federal civilian landscape. She has served on the board for four years and previously launched the chapter's Energy, Infrastructure, and Environment (EIE) Pillar.In this role, Keegan will lead strategic sales initiatives and forge new partnerships with top federal resellers and technology providers.Prior to joining American AI Logistics, Keegan served as Principal Sales Executive at Citrix Systems, where she led strategic engagements with agencies including DOE, NASA, USDA, GSA, DOI, USPS, and EPA. She was recognized as an AFCEA International 40 Under 40 honoree, previously served on the board of AFCEA Energy, and currently leads AFCEA Bethesda as Board President. Keegan is also an ACT-IAC Fellow, having completed the Voyagers program in 2008.“Few leaders understand the federal market and its complexities as well as Katie,” said John Cofrancesco , Founder & CEO of American AI Logistics.“Her depth of experience and reputation in the community make her the ideal person to help us scale in this next chapter of growth.”American AI Logistics is the creator of AutoBid, an autonomous agent that automates the entire RFQ process, from opportunity identification and vendor outreach to quote collection and compliant submission. Alongside AutoBid is Historian, a predictive intelligence platform that forecasts what federal buyers will purchase next based on historical award behavior and proprietary data.“I've spent my career helping government agencies modernize through technology,” said Keegan.“American AI Logistics is doing something no one else is, using AI to fundamentally rethink how contractors pursue and win federal business. I'm honored to be part of that mission.”Keegan's appointment underscores American AI Logistics' commitment to growth through deeper federal VAR partnerships and expanded adoption of its AI-powered platform.About American AI LogisticsAmerican AI Logistics builds autonomous software to modernize government contracting. Its flagship products, AutoBid and Historian, leverage artificial intelligence to automate the RFQ process and predict federal buying behavior, enabling contractors to scale faster, reduce overhead, and win more.For more information, visit .

