Aster Launches Hidden Orders: Invisible Orders, Visible Advantage

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aster, the next-generation decentralized perpetual exchange (perp DEX) backed by YZi Labs, proudly unveils its latest upgrade on Aster Pro: Hidden Orders. Hidden orders empower traders with powerful stealth execution when trading perpetuals.

With this launch, Aster – ranked second globally by perp DEX trading volume – becomes the first perp DEX to introduce fully integrated hidden orders, once again pushing the frontier of DeFi innovation.

On Aster, traders who select hidden orders place limit orders without revealing any size, price, or presence on the public Aster Pro order book. Trades are placed directly into the main matching engine and only become visible after execution.

“In high-speed, high-stakes perp trading, being seen is often a disadvantage,” shared Leonard, CEO of Aster.“Hidden orders empower traders with full anonymity without compromising liquidity, privacy and fairness.”

Why decentralized perp trading needs hidden orders

In cryptocurrency trading, the ability to place large trades without spooking the market is a privilege that separates professionals from amateurs. Institutions and sophisticated traders often rely on advanced order execution strategies like dark pools and hidden orders to hide their intentions and reduce slippage.

Recent debates among industry leaders have also spotlighted a key tension in current DEX infrastructure: while transparency enables trust, it also exposes large traders to predatory tactics due to real-time order visibility. This underscores a rising demand for privacy-preserving solutions in the perpetual DEX space, ones that can shield traders from front-running and exploitation while still upholding market integrity.

High-volume traders on centralized exchanges already rely on tools like dark pools or iceberg orders to mask intent. However, each has its drawbacks. Dark pools keep trades completely invisible and with no impact to main markets because trades execute via a separate order book. That said, because of the separate infrastructure, dark pools fragment liquidity and can be less liquid than the main order book. Iceberg orders are anonymous and access deep market liquidity, but will partially reveal intent as a portion of the total order is exposed on the public order book at any one time.

Hidden orders solve these challenges:



Full Privacy: Orders remain invisible until filled, defending price points without signaling intent.

Stealth Execution: Slippage is reduced and front-running is avoided in volatile markets.

Integrated Liquidity: Hidden orders operate directly inside the main matching engine, preserving centralized liquidity and tight spreads. Superior Speed: Often faster to execute than iceberg orders, with no visible trail.









Built for anonymity, visible advantage

The launch of Hidden Orders on Aster Pro marks a major milestone for the industry: Aster is now the first perpetual DEX to natively support hidden orders-a feature previously exclusive to centralized platforms or fragmented DeFi workarounds.

This upgrade is more than a product release. It's a clear statement of intent: Aster leads by building-pioneering tools that empower traders with greater control, precision, and privacy in onchain markets.

With Hidden Orders, traders can now:



Defend key price levels without tipping off competitors

Enter or exit large positions without front-running risks Execute with full anonymity while still benefiting from Aster's deep, unified liquidity



In a market where visibility often works against you, Aster gives traders the power to operate on their own terms.

Redefining the standard for onchain perpetual trading

This launch reinforces Aster's position as an industry leader-not just in volume, but in innovation, execution quality, and trader-first design. From the successful introduction of email login for frictionless onboarding, to the debut of Aster Chain Beta, a privacy-preserving ZK Layer 1 built for high-performance perp trading, Aster is consistently raising the bar for what's possible in DeFi.

And while others focus on replicating centralized tools, Aster focuses on protecting its users-by prioritizing:



Privacy, with ZK-powered infrastructure

Fairness, with MEV-resistant execution Control, with pro-grade tools like Hidden Orders and integrated liquidity



Aster redefines onchain trading, making it fast, fair, private, and powerful. Experience Hidden Orders now on Aster Pro .









About Aster

Aster is a next-generation decentralized perpetual exchange built for everyone. It offers MEV-free, one-click trading with up to 1001x leverage in Simple Mode (BNB Chain, Arbitrum), and pro-grade tools including Hidden Orders in Pro Mode (BNB Chain, Ethereum, Solana, Arbitrum). Aster Chain is a high-performance blockchain engineered to deliver private and non-custodial onchain orderbook trading. Backed by YZi Labs, Aster is building the future of DeFi: fast, flexible, and community-first.

Learn more at Aster official website , or connect with Aster on the official X account

Contact:

Leonard

CEO

...

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Aster. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: