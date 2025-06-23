VOCIC Shines At WHX Miami With Breakthrough Products, Strategic Partnerships, And Global Expansion Momentum

VOCIC impressed at WHX Miami 2025 with 120+ visitors, 60+ distributor inquiries, and 30+ partnerships, highlighting strong global demand for its designs.

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- VOCIC , a global leader in mobility and homecare solutions, made a powerful impression at the World Health Expo (WHX) Miami 2025. Drawing interest from over 120 professional visitors, the brand secured 60+ distribution inquiries and over 30 confirmed partnership intentions, signaling surging international demand for its thoughtful, user-centric designs.A Hub of Innovation and ConnectionVOCIC's booth is a vibrant hub for innovation, collaboration, and strategy. Over 20 existing U.S. partners visited to preview new releases and align on future market rollouts. International partners from Canada, Chile, and Peru also joined for in-depth discussions around co-marketing and regional expansion plans.The booth drew significant attention from emerging markets as well. Distributors from Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, and Argentina expressed strong interest in national representation, with some extending formal invitations to integrate VOCIC products into hospital systems and major retail networks.Beyond the business audience, VOCIC products attracted hundreds of individual visitors from the U.S. and Latin America. Many tested the solutions on-site, offered glowing feedback, and even placed direct orders for family members.Products That Turned HeadsVOCIC presented a suite of next-generation solutions, with several standout products stealing the spotlight:· Z65 Portable Rollator. Weighing just 9 lbs and foldable to fit inside a standard backpack, the Z65 redefines mobility and convenience. Its unprecedented compact design prompted immediate preorder commitments from multiple distributors.· Z55 2-in-1 Rollator Transport Chair . Featuring a patented footrest mechanism, this versatile device allows seamless transitions between rollator and transport chair. American retail chains praised its ergonomic innovation, with several requesting warehouse delivery.· AX12 & AX15 Electric Bath Lift Chairs. Tailored for elderly and mobility-impaired users, these devices offer smooth vertical lifting and anti-slip safety design. Care facilities, hospitals, and homecare retailers expressed strong interest, particularly in the AX12's enhanced safety features.Measurable Impact, Global MomentumVOCIC's strong showing at WHX was backed by impressive results:· 120+ professional visitors across three days.· 60+ new distribution inquiries.· 30+ confirmed partnership intentions across North America, Latin America, and Europe (including Belgium and France).· Direct B2C orders placed on-site.These figures highlight not only product excellence but also the accelerating global influence of VOCIC's brand and solutions.Why VOCIC? Answers to What Distributors Want to KnowThroughout the event, VOCIC's team addressed recurring questions from prospective partners:Q: What makes your products different?A: All VOCIC products are self-developed with the mission to improve everyday life for older adults. From lightweight frames to patented safety designs, each product is engineered for real-world ease, dignity, and independence.Q: Where are you based?A: VOCIC is headquartered in Singapore, with a U.S. office and warehouse in Ontario, California. This allows us to ensure fast delivery, local support, and stable supply across North America.Q: What support do you offer your partners?A: No minimum order quantity (MOQ) for new partners. Drop-shipping via our California warehouse. Co-branded marketing and sales enablement packagesBecome a VOCIC Partner: Samples, Support, and OpportunityInterested distributors and care providers can apply for product samples - including WHX-featured models - to evaluate VOCIC's quality and usability firsthand. Visit or contact ... to explore partnership opportunities or request a demo.Next Stops: Cape Town & PhoenixVOCIC continues its global expansion journey with two key international events on the horizon:WHX Cape TownVenue: Cape Town International Convention CentreDates: September 2–4, 2025Booth: H4C26Medtrade PhoenixLocation: Phoenix, ArizonaDates: March 2026 (Details to follow)At both events, VOCIC will unveil new solutions tailored to the aging population and rehabilitation needs - reaffirming its role as a global partner in compassionate, intelligent care.About VOCICVOCIC is a leading provider of homecare and mobility solutions designed to empower older adults and caregivers worldwide. With R&D centers in Asia, operations in North America, and customers across 50+ countries, VOCIC integrates user-centric innovation, intelligent manufacturing, and agile logistics to deliver comfort, safety, and independence into daily life.For more information, visit .

