TARRAN At EUROBIKE 2025: Try Out The First Intelligent E-Cargo Bike T1 Pro & Explore The Future Of Smart Cycling

EUROBIKE is a key platform for sustainable and urban mobility. TARRAN, participating for the second time, aims to create smarter, human-centric mobility with green energy and intelligent systems. The company recently won the Red Dot Design Award for its T1 Pro e-cargo bike, developed with the renowned brand and design agency KISKA ( ).

T1 Pro: Experience Smart Cycling Live

TARRAN will exhibit the award-winning T1 Pro, which debuted at Eurobike 2024 and will be officially shipping from July. Visitors can see the final version, and test ride to experience its smart functions at Outdoor Area F11, Stand E08.

A live demo of the OBD (On-Board Diagnostics) system will showcase its ability to diagnose component issues (e.g., motor, battery) and display alerts on the touchscreen. Combined with the modular design, it empowers riders to perform minor repairs using official instructions - significantly reducing maintenance time and costs. Dealer networks and TARRAN's Frankfurt service center remain available for major repairs.

Additionally, following its launch, T1 Pro has received significant positive feedback from the industry, and will be exhibited by two key partners this year: Enviolo, world's leading bicycle transmissions and shifting brand, will showcase the T1 Pro equipped with their flagship Enviolo Automatic, allowing visitors to experience the perfect integration of smart cycling and seamless shifting. The intelligent drive unit brand, Gobao, collaborated with TARRAN on the motor, and will also showcase T1 Pro, featuring numerous smart algorithms, at their booth to industry audiences.

New Product Line: Bring Smart Cycling to More Scenarios

Following the successful launch of the T1 Pro, TARRAN plans a 2026 market entry for its long-tail e-cargo bike line, offering two models that cater to different needs and budgets - both retaining the brand's iconic intelligent features. This advances TARRAN's vision of delivering intelligent cycling experiences tailored to diverse rider requirements.

Both models feature the enhanced TarranOSTM system, new smart functions, and a 210kg total load capacity (e.g., transporting two children or one adult plus cargo). Key attributes include 20-inch wheels for comfort and a low center of gravity, along with an integrated long-range battery and built-in lock - delivering sleek aesthetics while ensuring security.

New solution for future models based on customer feedback

TARRAN also presents a new e-kickstand solution at EUROBIKE. Recognizing that not every riding scenario demands the high versatility of Landing Gears, this manually operated kickstand delivers essential safety and flexibility across diverse conditions.

"This reflects our philosophy of intelligent development: balancing ambition with pragmatism. While innovating boldly, we're equally focused on how a small dose of smart thinking, applied to the right detail, unlocks significant gains for everyday riding," says Ben, founder and CEO of TARRAN.

Location at EUROBIKE

Visit TARRAN at EUROBIKE (June 25-29, 2025) to experience smart cycling. Founder & CEO Ben Guo will be available for media interviews in Hall 8.0, Stand B14.



Main exhibition: Hall 8.0, Stand B14 Outdoor area: F11, Stand E08

About the T1 Pro

The T1 Pro debuted at EUROBIKE 2024. Its key feature, motorized Landing Gears, addresses stability issues common to cargo bikes at low speeds or stops (e.g., traffic lights). They operate like an e-kickstand, extending/retracting automatically or manually for support during stops, starts, and braking.

Theft protection includes Sentry Mode: when parked and activated, it detects unusual movement, triggers an alarm, sends a smartphone alert via the TARRAN app, enables real-time GPS tracking, and initiates video recording.

The display and TarranOSTM enable safety features: proximity alerts for vehicles approaching from behind and handlebar-controlled lighting for enhanced visibility in traffic or darkness.

The T1 Pro has a 100Nm strong motor, a dual battery system and can cover up to 200 kilometers*, along with all the premium configurations you can see on flagship e-cargo bikes, such as Gates carbon drive, full suspension and dual-cable steering system. With its maximum load capacity of 220 kilograms, the bike is the ideal option for families looking for a complement to the car, or for those who want to have a smart experience with the bike.

Price and availability

The T1 Pro is now available to order at an RRP of €6,999 via the official TARRAN website ( ) and from selected dealers (pages/find-a-dealer ), and will be shipped out starting from late June in the order of reservations. Consumers can also get an exclusive gift by taking a test ride at Eurobike.

Image material





*Data from unloaded Eco Mode testing, actual performance may vary.

About TARRAN

Founded in 2023, TARRAN is committed to creating smarter, human-centric mobility experiences with green energy and intelligent system, propelling the transition towards a sustainable future.

Hailing from industry-leading technology companies like DJI Innovation and Insta360, we believe and specialize in leveraging technology to solve real-life challenges, while also making a positive impact on the world we all live in.

TARRAN now operates in three locations: Dusseldorf, Hong Kong, and Shenzhen. Our R&D and testing center is based in Shenzhen, production center is situated in Europe.

