SLX Markets Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Platform For Trading Commercial Judgments
"Until now, trading commercial judgments has relied heavily on brokers and private networks,” said Ryan Vollenhals, Managing Director and co-founder of SLX Markets.“Our platform introduces much-needed liquidity and transparency to this historically opaque sector of the investment world.”
Only an estimated 20–30% of commercial judgments are ever fully collected, creating a substantial market for enforcement and secondary trading. Commercial litigation judgments include unpaid court-awarded debts arising from breach of contract, fraud, business torts, lease defaults, and other commercial litigation.
SLX Markets aims to modernize and standardize the way commercial judgments are exchanged, providing greater efficiency and accessibility to both institutional and individual investors.
