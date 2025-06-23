Lifetime Announces Launch Of 'Enhance' To Bridge The Advice Gap

Andy Wealthall, COO at Lifetime

New solution will free up adviser capacity to focus on core clients

UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lifetime Financial Management today announces the launch of“Lifetime Enhance” a new service to bridge the advice gap and provide consistent, high-quality advice and support to clients who IFAs may no longer be able to service and wish to offboard. This innovative solution will enable planning and advice firms to provide a first-class service and advice solution for lower portfolio value clients, improve advisers' operational scalability without sacrificing care standards and support consumer duty requirements across all client segments.

The offering will provide and IFA's offboarded clients with regulated financial advice, personalised planning, and access to coaches and advisers via regular reviews, webinars and the Lifetime app. Lifetime will also streamline the onboarding and communication process to ensure lower-portfolio value clients are fully informed, engaged and not overlooked. Ongoing monitoring and interaction will also be provided reducing any potential client risk.

Enhance also brings commercial benefits to adviser firms, those who have used the service have seen an average business valuation increase of more than 10%, by carving out clients that no longer fit their growth plans In addition, by streamlining internal operations, adviser teams can allocate more time and resources to higher-value clients while sustaining quality service at scale. This structured model, including automated reviews and coaching, drives efficiency, engagement, and business growth and valuation opportunity.

Andy Wealthall, COO at Lifetime said:“Enhance has been created to support IFAs with the segmentation of their diverse client bank, to provide a reliable and experienced advice service to offboarded clients they are no longer able to service. It is our aim that no client seeking advice will fall through the cracks. We know financial advisers want to bring their expertise to as many people as possible, but with cost pressures weighing heavily on small firms in particular, it can be difficult to dedicate enough resources to all but the highest-value clients. Add the pressures of Consumer Duty to this mix and you soon have an even bigger problem.

“By using Enhance to streamline their operations and carving out client segments to offboard, advice firms can allocate more of their time and resources to their core clients, while continuing to provide quality service to everyone else. This solution gives advisers a scalable path to growth and helps them bring personalised financial guidance to many more advice-seekers, improving the value in their business.”

“Since our service was soft launched a few months ago, we have onboarded just under 200 clients with lower-portfolio values, freeing up our partner IFAs to focus on what they want to do more of.”

The Enhance service is in process of welcoming 16 IFAs who are segmenting their lower-portfolio value clients, with talks ongoing with another 18 firms nationally. Based on current projections, Lifetime expects to onboard an additional 1300 new clients in the next quarter.

