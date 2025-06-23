Intelmatix Named 2025 Technology Pioneer By The World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has named today Intelmatix, a global deep-tech company specializing in enterprise artificial intelligence, as a 2025 Technology Pioneer. Intelmatix is the first AI company from Saudi Arabia, and the broader MENA region to receive this recognition, marking a major milestone for the Kingdom's technology sector. The WEF Technology Pioneers program recognizes the world's most promising companies that are shaping the future through innovation and impact. Past honorees have included transformational leaders such as Google, Twitter, Airbnb, Spotify, and Palantir.

The announcement underscores Saudi Arabia's bold commitment to artificial intelligence as a national priority under Vision 2030, which has fostered an ecosystem where companies like Intelmatix can thrive and contribute to positioning the Kingdom as a global hub for AI and cognitive technologies.

Intelmatix supports enterprises at every stage of their cognitive transformation through a comprehensive ecosystem of products, solutions, and expertise. Products are delivered via EDIX, the Enterprise Digital Intelligence Platform, while AI solutions are custom technology developments to meet the specific needs of the public and private sector. Enterprises can also tap into Intelmatix's deep expertise through the AI Academy, AI Advisory, and AI Labs, embedding cutting-edge skills, strategic guidance, and innovation throughout their cognitive journey.

Intelmatix was selected for its pioneering work on EDIX, a next-generation AI platform designed to serve as the digital brain of the enterprise. EDIX transforms how enterprises operate and make decisions by embedding AI-driven intelligence directly into the fabric of daily workflows. Built on a modular, agent-based architecture, EDIX allows intelligence to scale and evolve with the enterprise, enabling organizations to start their cognitive transformation small and progressively become fully cognitive. EDIX offers a living, adaptive system of intelligence, where AI agents don't merely analyze data, but learn, collaborate, and act in context.

What truly sets EDIX apart is its suite-based approach, tailored to key industries through EDIX Suites. For example, EDIX Cities powers the UrbanX platform developed with the Riyadh Municipality, where multiple AI agents manage urban operations in real time. The EDIX Talent Suite is used for example by the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties to support national planning for healthcare practitioners. In the private sector, the EDIX Retail Suite enables large retailers to optimize operations, staffing, and site decisions, illustrating how EDIX brings intelligence to life across diverse domains.

As a member of the Technology Pioneers community, Intelmatix will actively contribute to the World Economic Forum's global initiatives, including the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR), the AI Governance Alliance, and the Smart Cities initiatives, furthering dialogue on responsible AI and future-ready systems.

