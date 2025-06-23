IHMVCU Launches In-House Buy Now, Pay Later For More Member Flexibility

MENAFN - PR Newswire) To power its BNPL solution, IHMVCU has partnered with equipifi, a leading platform built specifically for financial institutions. Through this integration, members can easily view and accept personalized, pre-qualified BNPL offers directly within their digital banking experience, with funds deposited into their checking account within minutes. The program is designed to support members throughout their entire shopping journey – offering a pre-purchase option for accessing additional funds in advance, as well as a post-purchase feature that transforms eligible debit card transactions into manageable installment payments.

"IHMVCU is dedicated to providing our members with convenient financial solutions tailored to their unique paths toward financial success," said Brian Laufenberg, President and CEO of IHMVCU. "By launching an in-house BNPL with equipifi, we're empowering our members with flexible, secure, and convenient options, giving them greater confidence and peace of mind as they manage their everyday finances."

"BNPL is a powerful tool when provided by credit unions because it creates financial flexibility and opportunities for their entire membership in a way that is safe and tailored for individual members," said Bryce Deeney, co-founder and CEO of equipifi. "By launching the solution in their digital banking experience, credit unions like IHMVCU are positioning themselves to better serve their members, from everyday budgeting decisions to unexpected expenses."

More than sixty credit unions have introduced their own Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) offerings to members. According to equipifi data, over 81% of users continue to utilize BNPL into their second year, with overall usage rising by 38%. In the U.S., BNPL adoption is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 25.5% between 2022 and 2026 .

About IHMVCU

IHMVCU Credit Union is over 143,000 members strong and has over $2B in assets. Our continued growth is a direct result of the trust our members place in us and the advantages we provide to them. For more information, visit .

About Equipifi

equipifi is the leading Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) platform for financial institutions in the United States. This is a white label solution designed to align with consumer purchase habits, payment preferences, and financial goals. The Equipifi platform seamlessly integrates with leading banking cores and digital banking platforms to deepen customer engagement, grow market share, increase revenue, and provide a single place to view, accept, and manage BNPL plans on their existing banking app. For more information, please visit .

