A Commitment To Expansion And Excellence In Service

AURORA, ON, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - S. & T. Group, a prominent multi-trade company in the Northern Ontario has successfully acquired Ramco Electric Ltd. This strategic initiative will enhance and broaden our service offerings, while establishing S.&T. Group's presence in the Southern Ontario region. This acquisition not only reinforces the company's commitment to providing top-quality services but also positions it for future growth and innovation in the industry.

Established in 1984 by Andrew Sarlo and Dennis Tatasciore, S.&T. Group originally operated as S.&T. Electrical Contractors Ltd., providing top-notch electrical and technological solutions to the Algoma District. The company has experienced steady growth throughout the years, enhancing its service offerings and workforce to include mechanical, refrigeration, and general contracting divisions.

Dennis, President of STG, welcomes Robert Morvillo and his team to our group of companies. Roberts experience in the industry will allow us to expand into the areas of EV Charging, Battery Storage among other areas.

Founded in 1994 from a group of control electricians, Ramco Electric has strong product knowledge and installation techniques. Over the years they have grown to be one of the most recognized in the industry. Existing customers of Ramco Electric can rest assured that the exacting standards of quality and service they have come to expect from this team, will remain uninterrupted under the new ownership.

S. & T. Group is a wholly owned division of the Team-Group.

Ramco Electric is located at:

33 Casebridge Court Unit 5

Toronto, ON M1B 3J5

T: 416-282-2333

Integrity - Solution Orientated – Quality - Safety Driven - Responsive

SOURCE TEAM Group

