Tire Technologies Market Insights, Driving Forces, Challenges And Emerging Opportunities Exactitude Consultancy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

As electric vehicles (EVs) reshape the mobility landscape, a crucial component of vehicle performance and safety is undergoing a silent yet powerful revolution: tires. From the rise of EV-specific tire designs to the advent of smart tires equipped with embedded sensors and the growing demand for off-road and high-performance variants, the tire industry is experiencing one of its most technologically transformative decades.

Download PDF Brochure:

Tires are no longer passive components; they are emerging as intelligent interfaces that connect vehicles to the road with unparalleled precision. In this narrative, we explore the convergence of tire technologies, their role in the EV ecosystem, and the market's trajectory from 2024 to 2034.

Electrifying the Road: EV-Specific Tire Market

Electric vehicles present unique demands on tires. The higher torque output, increased vehicle weight due to battery packs, and focus on driving efficiency require tailored tire solutions. In 2024, the global EV-specific tire market is valued at approximately USD 9.4 billion. By 2034, it is projected to reach USD 34.2 billion, expanding at a robust CAGR of 13.8%.

EV-specific tires feature lower rolling resistance, enhanced load-bearing capabilities, noise-reduction tread patterns, and advanced heat dissipation properties. These tires are optimized for energy conservation without compromising on safety or ride quality.

Key players dominating this segment include Michelin, Bridgestone, Continental AG, Goodyear, and Hankook. These companies are not only developing specialized tires for EVs but also partnering with automakers like Tesla, Hyundai, and BMW to co-develop tire platforms aligned with vehicle performance profiles.

As the global EV fleet expands, OEMs are increasingly specifying EV-compatible tires at the production stage, while aftermarket demand grows among EV adopters seeking improved range and longevity.

Download PDF Brochure:

Smart Tires: Intelligence on the Move

The concept of smart tires-those equipped with embedded sensors that monitor temperature, pressure, tread depth, and road conditions-is gaining ground as vehicles become more connected. In 2024, the smart tires market stands at USD 1.7 billion and is forecast to grow to USD 12.1 billion by 2034, achieving a staggering CAGR of 21.7%.

Smart tires are a cornerstone of predictive maintenance and real-time vehicle diagnostics. They enable fleet managers, drivers, and OEM platforms to proactively identify wear patterns, detect punctures, and even adapt vehicle settings based on road conditions. As EVs and autonomous vehicles rely more on data-rich environments, smart tires offer critical insights to onboard systems.

Leading innovators include Pirelli (notably with its Cyber Tire platform), Continental's ContiSense system, Bridgestone's IntelliTire, and Michelin's connected tire sensors. These systems communicate with telematics control units, cloud platforms, and in-vehicle dashboards, enabling a safer and more efficient driving experience.

Smart tires are being integrated into vehicle ecosystems through partnerships with telematics providers like Geotab, Zonar, and Uptake, further aligning the tire industry with the broader digital mobility evolution.

Download PDF Brochure:

Off-Road and Performance Tires: Power and Versatility

While urban mobility and electrification dominate headlines, demand is also surging for off-road and high-performance tires tailored to EVs and hybrid platforms. As of 2024, the off-road and performance tire market is valued at USD 38.5 billion. By 2034, it is expected to climb to USD 72.6 billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.5%.

This segment includes tires for electric SUVs, pickup trucks, all-terrain EVs, and high-performance sports EVs like the Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S Plaid. Off-road tires must balance traction, durability, and resistance to heat and debris, while performance tires are engineered for speed, cornering precision, and load optimization.

Key market participants include BFGoodrich, Toyo Tires, Yokohama, Nokian Tyres, and Falken. The off-road segment is seeing increased activity from Rivian, Ford (F-150 Lightning), and Jeep's electric vehicle ambitions, all of which require specialized tire solutions.

Performance tire innovation is being driven by EV racing leagues such as Formula E, where companies like Michelin are testing high-grip, energy-efficient compounds under extreme conditions.

Download PDF Brochure:

Market Segmentation Overview



By Tire Type:



EV-Specific Tires



Smart Tires with Sensors



Off-road & All-Terrain Tires

High-Performance & Racing Tires

By Application:



Passenger EVs



Commercial EVs



SUVs & Pickups

Fleets & Logistics

By Distribution Channel:



OEM Supply (Factory-Fitted)

Aftermarket (Replacement Tires)

By Region:



North America (leading in off-road and smart tire adoption)



Europe (focus on premium performance and EV integration) Asia-Pacific (volume-driven EV tire production, esp. in China, India, Japan)

Browse full Report -

Key Players to Watch



Michelin

Bridgestone

Continental AG

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Hankook Tire

Pirelli

Yokohama Rubber Company

Toyo Tire Corporation

BFGoodrich

Nokian Tyres Falken Tire (Sumitomo Rubber)

The Integrated Journey Ahead

The future of mobility depends as much on the invisible contact patch between rubber and road as it does on digital interfaces or electric drivetrains. Tires are now embedded in the broader EV technology stack-contributing not only to vehicle performance but also to data feedback loops and adaptive intelligence.

As OEMs embrace software-defined vehicles, tires will continue to evolve as both hardware and sensor platforms. The convergence of smart tire technology, EV-specific material science, and rugged performance requirements paints a dynamic picture of tire innovation in the decade ahead.

By 2034, the tire industry will be defined not just by grip and durability, but by its role in supporting cleaner, safer, and smarter transportation systems worldwide.

Recent Developments:

1. Continental AG



Supplied 18 of the top 20 EV OEMs (2024): In 2024, Continental provided tires-branded“EV-Compatible”-to 18 of the 20 highest-volume fully electric vehicle manufacturers globally, including BYD, Volkswagen, NIO, Mercedes-Benz, and Renault. Their EcoContact 7 line features aerodimple sidewalls and reduced rolling resistance tailored for EVs.

ContiLifeCycle Gen 5 line (2024/25): Launched Conti Eco Gen 5 and Urban HA 5, both featuring RFID chips and optional tire sensors as part of the ContiConnect digital fleet system. These tires balance low rolling resistance with retread-friendly casing, cutting TCO and CO2 footprint. Commercial EV fleet tires (2025): Rolled out Conti Eco and Efficient Pro HS 5 tires for electric trucks and buses in Europe. These high-load, low-resistance tires help fleets meet stricter CO2 regulations with improved energy efficiency.

2. Michelin



Connected Mobility Platform (2023/24): Launched“MICHELIN Connected Mobility” offering high-tech tires, TPMS-based analytics, fleet management, and Smart Predictive Tire maintenance. Deployed in Europe (Spain, Portugal, France), this system reduces downtime and fuel use by up to 5%, and underinflation-related repairs by up to 80%.

SmartWear predictive software (CES 2025): Announced“SmartWear” during CES 2025-software that combines tire physics and vehicle telemetry to provide real-time wear insights using QNX's IVY platform. According to Reddit users, it works across any tire brand without extra sensors. Airless tire progress (Uptis): Michelin, in partnership with GM, continues testing Uptis airless tires on Chevy Bolt EVs. First public reveal was at IAA Mobility 2021; production expected near 2024 for select models.

3. Bridgestone



ENLITEN® EV tire technology: Supplied Foxtron's Model C EV with Alenza 001 tires featuring ENLITEN compound tech in late 2023. These tires are engineered for reduced weight, rolling resistance, and NVH-ideal for premium EV SUVs.

Lunar rover“Air Free” prototype (2024): Developed concept air-free tire with metal-spoke structure and felt tread for lunar rovers, showcased at the Space Symposium. Research supports future Earth-bound airless applications. Ongoing air-free testing (2025): In 2025, Bridgestone, along with Michelin, began trials of puncture-free airless tires on shuttle buses in Japan (supporting driverless transport), reaching payloads of 1 tonne at 60 km/h.

4. Pirelli



P Zero Winter 2“Elect” technology (2024): Released 13 size options of P Zero Winter 2 with Elect tech (for BEV/PHEV), made from 50% bio-based/recycled materials, achieving EU wet grip“A” rating. Homologated for BMW 7 Series and Aston Martin. Advanced AI tire modeling: Pirelli continues to leverage AI/virtual simulations for compound and tread innovation, building on motorsport-derived virtual testing platforms.

5. BFGoodrich / Yokohama / Nokian (Industry snapshot)

Off-road EV tire innovation: Though specific OEM announcements are sparse, these brands increasingly focus on EV SUV and off-road tires, developing durable, large-load rubber optimized for all-terrain electric platforms such as the Rivian and F-150 Lightning.

Request Sample Pages: #request-a-sample

More Research Finding –

Hydraulic Tyre Curing Press Market

The global hydraulic tyre curing press market is estimated to reach a value of approximately $1.2 billion in 2024, driven by the ongoing demand for advanced manufacturing processes within the automotive industry. The market is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2025 to 2034, resulting in an estimated market value of around $2.2 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Vacation Rental Platforms Market

The global vacation rental platforms market is valued at approximately $87 billion, driven by increasingly consumer preferences for unique lodging experiences and the rise of remote work facilitating longer stays. The projected market value is expected to reach around $145 billion by 2034, reflecting a robust growth trajectory. The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the period from 2025 to 2034 is estimated at 5.2%, buoyed by ongoing technological advancements and enhanced digital marketing strategies utilized by platforms.

Automotive Tire Tread Sensors Market

The global automotive tire tread sensors market is poised to reach an estimated value of $1.5 billion in 2024, with a robust projected growth trajectory leading to a market value of approximately $3.2 billion by 2034. This growth represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 8% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Tire Vulcanizing Machine Market

The global tire vulcanizing machine market is valued at approximately USD 500 million in 2024 and is projected to reach around USD 800 million by 2034. This growth reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.1% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Tire Market

The global tire market is valued at approximately $300 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach around $460 billion by 2034, indicating a robust growth trajectory. This represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 4.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Tire Recycling Market

The global tire recycling market is poised for significant growth, with a current valuation of approximately $6.5 billion in 2024. This market is expected to reach around $10 billion by 2034, reflecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Phenolic Resin for Tire Rubber Market

The global phenolic resin market for tire rubber is valued at approximately $2.5 billion in 2024, driven by innovations in tire performance and sustainability initiatives. The market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2025 to 2034, potentially reaching around $4.6 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Automatic Tire Building Machine Market

The global automatic tire building machine market is projected to reach approximately $1.2 billion in 2024, driven by increasing demand for high-quality tires and technological advancements in manufacturing processes. The market is anticipated to experience significant growth, with a projected market value of around $2.1 billion by 2034, reflecting evolving automotive standards and the rise of electric vehicles.

Engineering Tire Market

The global engineering tire market is projected to reach a value of approximately $16.5 billion in 2024. This market is anticipated to experience significant growth, driven by increasing demand from construction, mining, and agricultural sectors. The forecast period of 2025 to 2034 suggests a market value rise to about $25 billion, with a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6%.

Rubber Vulcanizing Machines Market

The global rubber vulcanizing machines market is valued at approximately $1.2 billion, bolstered by strong demand across the automotive, aerospace, and medical sectors. The market is expected to grow significantly, with a projected value of around $1.9 billion by 2034, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 5.1%.

Tire Shine Spray and Gel Market

The global tire shine spray and gel market is poised to reach an estimated value of $1.2 billion in 2024, with projections indicating growth to approximately $2.5 billion by 2034. This translates to a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 8% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Pyrolysis Plant Market

The global pyrolysis plant market is valued at approximately $2.5 billion in 2024, with projections indicating a substantial increase to around $5.8 billion by 2034. This growth reflects a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Tyre Shredders Market

The global tire shredders market is valued at approximately $476 million in 2024, with projections indicating significant growth to reach around $710 million by 2034. This represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 4.2% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Skid Resistance and Friction Tester Market

The global skid resistance and friction tester market is valued at approximately $150 million, reflecting strong growth driven by safety regulations and the rising demand for road maintenance equipment. The projected market value is expected to reach around $250 million by 2034, indicating robust expansion over the next decade.

Air Compression Tire Inflator Market

The global market for air compression tire inflators is valued at approximately $2.5 billion in 2024. This market is projected to grow steadily, reaching an estimated $4.1 billion by 2034, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 5.1% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

Tire Building Machinery Market

The tire building machinery market is poised for significant growth, with a current market value estimated at approximately $3.1 billion in 2024. This market is projected to expand robustly, reaching an estimated value of $5.2 billion by 2034, driven by rising global vehicle production and increasing demand for advanced tire technologies.

CONTACT: Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) Phone: + 1704 266 3234 Email: ...