Digits Launches First AI Agents For Accounting Workflows, Built On Digits Autonomous General Ledger

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digits , the first AI-native accounting platform, today launched Digits Accounting Agents, embedding AI agents to run entire accounting workflows for firms on its Autonomous General Ledger ® (AGL). Digits AGL is a new generation of accounting software that has already powered 2,000+ month-end closes across hundreds of businesses. Goodbye Features, Hello Agents Traditional accounting software is user-operated: every new capability appears as yet another feature-more buttons to click, settings to configure, and steps to complete. The catch? Every new feature creates more work for accountants to do, not less. Digits turns that model on its head. Instead of piling on features, Digits embeds AI agents that run entire workflows from start to finish, pausing only when human judgment is necessary or desired. Digits AI agents understand the accounting workflow end-to-end and they do as much of that work for accountants as possible. Each of these workflows used to require a long checklist of tasks, endless mouse clicks, and tedious data processing. Now, a dedicated agent does the work for accountants who review and approve the results. “Automating accounting with high accuracy requires building an AI-native system from the ground up,” said Jeff Seibert, CEO and Founder of Digits.“Digits was designed from day one to work with AI agents, removing the time-consuming manual work that has frustrated firms. In a world where accounting talent is in short supply, Digits is proving that an AI-native approach redefines how firms scale, grow, and deliver for their clients.” "My initial review of Digits Accounting Agents suggests its considerable potential for automation, insightful financial analysis, and efficient performance," said Kevin Permenter, Senior Research Director of Financial Applications at IDC. "As the AI accounting software market rapidly evolves, Digits' approach with AI agents supported by custom-trained ML models-rather than features relying on general-purpose LLMs-presents a noteworthy distinction." AI Agents in Accounting Workflows Digits AGL powers these accounting agents which include:

Workflow Old Way: User-Operated Features New Way: Agent-Delivered Outcomes Bookkeeping Connect bank feeds → review suggestions → build rules → refine rules → fix edge cases Bookkeeping Agent categorizes, matches, and cleans up 24/7; you approve the exceptions Financial Dashboards & KPIs Export data → update spreadsheets/BI tools → rebuild charts → track variances Finance Agent streams live data into always-current dashboards and surfaces trends automatically Management Reporting Copy figures into slides → create visuals → write commentary → double-check formatting Reporting Agent drafts interactive reports-complete with charts and insight-ready to share

Digits Agents v Humans

To further validate the technology, Digits conducted a benchmark study examining performance between 12 outsourced accountants and a Digits Bookkeeping Agent across 2,000 real, small business transactions. The outcomes highlight significant differences: the Digits Bookkeeping Agent made 10X fewer mistakes (97.8% accuracy vs. 79.1%), was 8,500X faster (0.04 seconds per transaction vs. 34 seconds), and operated at over 24X lower cost ($100 total vs. approximately $40 per hour).

Full trial results, along with updated benchmarks for the latest LLMs, are detailed in the newest release of the Digits AGL whitepaper .

Digits for Firms

One of the early access accounting firms to use the new solution is Hiline. Katie O'Brien, Senior Accountant at Hiline described Digits Accountant Agents,“It's like bringing on a 24/7 junior staff accountant who learns and improves with every interaction.”

Since launching the Autonomous General Ledger, over 700 accounting firms have applied to the Digits Partner Program, looking to adopt AI-native workflows.

To meet this demand, Digits has been investing heavily in firm-specific resources to streamline client collaboration, deepen visibility, and strengthen advisory relationships:



Firm Dashboard – A centralized view of all clients, with real-time status visibility and staff access controls.

AI Practice Advisory – Personalized training and priority support help firms master AI-driven accounting from day one. Discounted Wholesale Pricing – Flexible, partner-only rates that scale with the number of clients onboarded.



To learn more about Digits for Accountants, visit digits.com .

About Digits

Digits is the world's first Autonomous General Ledger, giving accountants and SMBs end-to-end AI-native accounting software trained on $825 Billion+ transactions. Leveraging proprietary AI technology, Digits goes beyond just recording numbers to accurately categorize and interpret the intent behind every transaction. As the first modern general ledger in over 20 years, Digits solves the rudimentary problem of outdated financials. With 24/7 AI accounting, real-time insights, dynamic dashboards, and built-in bill pay and invoicing, Digits empowers customers to better manage key financial metrics such as cash flow, burn, revenue, and expenses. Leading companies that rely on Digits include Particle News, Wispr, Partiful, Replika, Pogo, Datasaur, Kino AI, and thousands of others, along with key partnerships with accounting firms such as Hiline and Armanino. Founded by serial entrepreneur Jeff Seibert, Digits grew revenues 11X in 2024 and has raised nearly $100M from leading VCs, including Benchmark, SoftBank, and GV, and 70+ esteemed angel investors including Aaron Levie, CEO of Box, Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi, Dick Costolo, former CEO of Twitter, and Kevin Weil, CPO at OpenAI.

