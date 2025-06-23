Digits Launches First AI Agents For Accounting Workflows, Built On Digits Autonomous General Ledger
|Workflow
|Old Way: User-Operated Features
|New Way: Agent-Delivered Outcomes
|Bookkeeping
|Connect bank feeds → review suggestions → build rules → refine rules → fix edge cases
|Bookkeeping Agent categorizes, matches, and cleans up 24/7; you approve the exceptions
|Financial Dashboards & KPIs
|Export data → update spreadsheets/BI tools → rebuild charts → track variances
|Finance Agent streams live data into always-current dashboards and surfaces trends automatically
|Management Reporting
|Copy figures into slides → create visuals → write commentary → double-check formatting
|Reporting Agent drafts interactive reports-complete with charts and insight-ready to share
Digits Agents v Humans
To further validate the technology, Digits conducted a benchmark study examining performance between 12 outsourced accountants and a Digits Bookkeeping Agent across 2,000 real, small business transactions. The outcomes highlight significant differences: the Digits Bookkeeping Agent made 10X fewer mistakes (97.8% accuracy vs. 79.1%), was 8,500X faster (0.04 seconds per transaction vs. 34 seconds), and operated at over 24X lower cost ($100 total vs. approximately $40 per hour).
Full trial results, along with updated benchmarks for the latest LLMs, are detailed in the newest release of the Digits AGL whitepaper .
Digits for Firms
One of the early access accounting firms to use the new solution is Hiline. Katie O'Brien, Senior Accountant at Hiline described Digits Accountant Agents,“It's like bringing on a 24/7 junior staff accountant who learns and improves with every interaction.”
Since launching the Autonomous General Ledger, over 700 accounting firms have applied to the Digits Partner Program, looking to adopt AI-native workflows.
To meet this demand, Digits has been investing heavily in firm-specific resources to streamline client collaboration, deepen visibility, and strengthen advisory relationships:
- Firm Dashboard – A centralized view of all clients, with real-time status visibility and staff access controls. AI Practice Advisory – Personalized training and priority support help firms master AI-driven accounting from day one. Discounted Wholesale Pricing – Flexible, partner-only rates that scale with the number of clients onboarded.
To learn more about Digits for Accountants, visit digits.com .
About Digits
Digits is the world's first Autonomous General Ledger, giving accountants and SMBs end-to-end AI-native accounting software trained on $825 Billion+ transactions. Leveraging proprietary AI technology, Digits goes beyond just recording numbers to accurately categorize and interpret the intent behind every transaction. As the first modern general ledger in over 20 years, Digits solves the rudimentary problem of outdated financials. With 24/7 AI accounting, real-time insights, dynamic dashboards, and built-in bill pay and invoicing, Digits empowers customers to better manage key financial metrics such as cash flow, burn, revenue, and expenses. Leading companies that rely on Digits include Particle News, Wispr, Partiful, Replika, Pogo, Datasaur, Kino AI, and thousands of others, along with key partnerships with accounting firms such as Hiline and Armanino. Founded by serial entrepreneur Jeff Seibert, Digits grew revenues 11X in 2024 and has raised nearly $100M from leading VCs, including Benchmark, SoftBank, and GV, and 70+ esteemed angel investors including Aaron Levie, CEO of Box, Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi, Dick Costolo, former CEO of Twitter, and Kevin Weil, CPO at OpenAI.
Media contact:
Kerry Metzdorf
Big Swing Communications
978-463-2575
...
