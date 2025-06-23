DME Service Solutions Names New COO: Chillo Chang To Lead Operations Across Global Hubs

DME Serve logo

**DME Service Solutions appoints Chillo Chang as Chief Operating Officer to lead global operations.**

- Richard LeeSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DME Service Solutions , a leader in healthcare customer service and business process outsourcing , is pleased to announce the appointment of Chillo Chang as Chief Operating Officer (COO). With more than two decades of experience in healthcare outsourcing and operations leadership across North America, Asia, and Eastern Europe, Chillo brings a global perspective and systems-driven approach to DME's growing footprint.In his role, Chillo will lead day-to-day operations and service delivery across DME's primary hubs in the Philippines and Mexico, with a mandate to strengthen operational consistency, executional rigor, and client delivery across all business lines.“Chillo has been a consistent voice of clarity and discipline in the industry,” said Ryan Holbrook, President of DME.“He's a mentor I've turned to for advice over the years and one of the few industry experts who brings structure without overcomplicating things. His presence gives us added confidence as we scale into more complex client environments.”Chillo's experience spans executive roles in both startup and enterprise settings, with a focus on building scalable delivery models, optimizing global workforces, and improving outcomes for healthcare clients. He has led operational teams in the U.S., the Philippines, India, Malaysia, Poland and Romania, giving him a firsthand understanding of the cultural and operational nuances that shape successful outsourcing.“Chillo brings a clear-eyed approach to leadership, focused not on hype, but on execution,” said Richard Lee, CEO of DME.“He builds what lasts. His grounded, practical style aligns with our culture and reinforces the operational foundation we need as we continue to grow.”Currently based in San Diego, Chillo will operate out of DME's Philippines hub, working closely with DME's leadership teams with teams across global regions to ensure scalable, reliable, and client-focused operations.“I'm excited to be part of a team that is grounded, focused, and ready to scale,” said Chillo.“There's strong momentum at DME, and I look forward to working alongside the teams to help drive what's next.”Outside of work, Chillo, an avid traveler, is a father of two and values time spent with family. He brings a grounded perspective shaped by his personal experiences and professional journey-something that continues to inform his leadership and approach to building resilient, high-performing teams.

