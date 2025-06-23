Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Transactions Under Novonesis' Share Buyback Program


2025-06-23 09:46:28
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As of June 20th, 2025, Novonesis has purchased an accumulated 1,660,344 shares with a transaction value of DKK 713,0 million under the share buyback program announced by Novonesis in Company announcement No. 3, 2025 and initiated on March 5, 2025. Under the program, Novonesis will buy back B shares worth up to EUR 100 million (DKK 746 million) in total during the remainder of 2025.

