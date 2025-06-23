FROM HERITAGE TO INNOVATION: SEASON's NEWEST LAUNCHES SIMPLIFY MEALTIME WITHOUT COMPROMISE

With Season, The New Age Of Home Cooking Starts With The Original Superfood

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With #SardineSummer heating up across social media and tinned fish trending like never before, Season-the #1 sardine brand in the U.S.-is making a splash at this year's Summer Fancy Food Show with bold new innovations, mouthwatering samples, and a clear message: the future of food is flavorful, functional, and ready when you are.At Booth #1667, Season invites attendees to taste what all the buzz is about. Guests will enjoy chef- inspired bites featuring Season's best-selling tinned fish-think elevated toasts, bowls, and snacks that are rich in protein, omega-3s, and flavor. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to the tinned fish movement, this is your invitation to experience sardines like never before.Season is also teasing several highly anticipated new products that combine culinary creativity with everyday convenience. On display at the booth (and available for select sampling):.Globally inspired tuna salad bowls made for effortless, flavor-packed meals on the go.A super-premium line of skinless & boneless sardines with bold new flavor profiles.A new collection of antioxidant-rich extra virgin olive oils.Stunning gift boxes and collectible tins perfect for holiday, host, and self-gifting“Sardine Summer is here, and we couldn't be more excited to be at the center of it,” said Sara Kelly, Marketing Manager at Season.“At Season, we've been championing premium tinned seafood for over a century. Now, as younger consumers rediscover these nutritious staples, we're doubling down with innovation that meets their cravings for real food, done right.”What You'll Find at Booth #1667:.Chef-Curated Tastes – Get inspired with flavorful, ready-to-eat creations featuring Season'ssignature products.Modern Pantry Staples – Clean-label, high-quality seafood that transforms everyday meals.Sneak Peeks of What's Next – Exclusive first looks at new formats, flavor profiles, and gifting options.Sustainable & Delicious – Wild-caught, responsibly sourced fish packed with protein and omega-3sAs the Fancy Food Show highlights what's next in food culture, Season proves that great meals don't require complexity, just great ingredients. From TikTok buzz to retail shelves, Season is leading the charge in making tinned fish modern, versatile, and undeniably craveable.Visit Booth #1667 to experience the best of Sardine Summer-and what's next for the future of tinned fish. For more information, visit seasonproducts and follow @seasonbrandofficial on Instagram. Season products are available nationwide at Costco, Walmart, Amazon, and online.EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Season and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or ....

