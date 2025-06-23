Concorde Career Colleges And Marquis Companies Continue Successful Partnership To Meet Oregon's Nursing Demand

"Peak Pathways Career Development" program at Marquis offers employees forgivable

student loans to attend Concorde's Portland campus

PORTLAND, Ore., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Concorde Career Colleges and Marquis Companies are pleased to announce the continuation of their successful partnership to address the demand for licensed practical nurses (LPNs) in Oregon.

Existing Marquis employees (that meet eligibility criteria) can apply for a $12,000 forgivable student loan to attend the nursing program at the Concorde–Portland campus in exchange for a multi-year work commitment once they are licensed as nurses. For each year of service, Marquis forgives $4,000 of the loan.

"We're pleased that Marquis chose Concorde and our nursing program as a place to invest in their employees' education. Our partnership offers a wonderful example of how employers can develop a career pathway for high-potential employees. Making educational attainment more accessible and affordable for these valued employees improves retention, decreases recruiting costs and provides a solution for filling in-demand roles," said Kevin Prehn, President of Concorde Career Colleges.

Marquis Companies first approached Concorde during the height of the pandemic when they faced competition with hospitals for LPN graduates due to the growing nursing shortage. The company was looking for novel ways to upskill their existing employees.

"We needed to find a way to support and develop our own staff who have proven loyalty, competence and capability. We reached out to Concorde with this idea to partner and further develop our internal 'Peak Pathways Career Development' program through a forgivable loan model, and it has truly taken off," said Meagan English, Chief People Officer, Marquis Companies.

While the competition with hospitals for LPNs has tapered off for senior living facilities, demand for skilled practical nurses remains high in the region. Projected job growth in the Portland Tri-County area is 9.8% from 2023-2033, which is much faster than the national average.1

Marquis employees undergo a rigorous internal application process, including multiple written essays and one to three letters of recommendation from internal leadership. Employees must also have a minimum of 6 months tenure with Marquis (and those with longer tenure receive priority) and be in good standing. Thirteen Marquis employees have graduated so far, and an additional 12 employees are currently attending the program. Marquis "Peak Pathways" model in partnership with Concorde has created an additional pathway and important resources for Marquis employees, with a highly reputable partner in Concorde.

"Our partnership with Concorde has been an exceptional success as the employees we send to Concorde's nursing program are already high performing and passionately committed to senior health care and Marquis. We have found good return on investment by developing nurses for our sector in this way," added English.

The next phase of the partnership for Marquis is to increase the cohort size of employees who start the program to ensure even greater outcomes. Rather than have multiple small cohorts start throughout the year, English is aiming for one large cohort per year.

"We find that it's better for our employees when they're in the same cohort together because they can support each other, study together and develop long term relationships across our family of communities," said English.

Marquis is aiming for their next cohort of employees to start Concorde's nursing program in July.

For more information on Concorde's nursing programs, visit concorde/nursing-programs .

1Source: Oregon Employment Department, Portland Tri-County Occupational Projections 2023-2033 , viewed June 17, 2025. Direct link to download the Portland Tri-County projections spreadsheet .

About Concorde Career Colleges

Concorde Career Colleges , the healthcare division of Universal Technical Institute ( ), (NYSE: UTI ), operates 17 campuses across eight states and online under the brands Concorde Career College and Concorde Career Institute to prepare America's next generation of health care and dental professionals for rewarding careers. The Concorde blended education model combines online coursework with in-person lab classes and clinical settings. Concorde's student-focused academic programs and personalized support prepare graduates for in-demand careers in nursing, dental, respiratory, diagnostic and other healthcare roles. Concorde is accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) and the Council on Occupational Education (COE). For more information, visit concorde and uti; LinkedIn at @Concorde Career Colleges and @UniversalTechnicalInstitute; or X at @ConcordeCareer and @news_UTI.

About Marquis Companies



Founded in 1989, Marquis is a family-owned, fifth-generation leader in senior care, dedicated to promoting vitality and safety. The organization delivers award-winning services through three divisions: Marquis, Consonus, and AgeRight.

Marquis operates 28 facilities across Oregon, California, and Nevada, providing independent living, assisted living, post-acute rehabilitation, and memory care. Consonus offers contract rehabilitation, outpatient wellness, and specialized long-term care pharmacy services to 50,000 seniors in 700 facilities nationwide, including Marquis locations. AgeRight provides personalized home health, home care, hospice, physician-led clinical services, and a Medicare Advantage Health Plan. In addition, AgeRight offers a provider network with population health management resources to help seniors navigate aging decline, enhance quality of life, and manage healthcare costs through compassionate, integrated care.

