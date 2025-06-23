Honors Witness Strength: Baijiayun Has Been Re-Honored As One Of The Top 35 Of The 2025 Enterprise - Level Video Saas Live Streaming Platforms

BEIJING, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the "2025 Top 35 Enterprise - level Video SaaS Live - streaming Platforms" jointly released by "Internet Weekly" of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and DBC Advisory. Baijiayun successfully made the list by its in-depth innovation and industry practice in the field of AI video technology. This honor is not only an authoritative recognition of Baijiayun's technical strength but also a high affirmation of its upgrading of video SaaS services driven by AI and enabling enterprises' digital transformation.

Today, as video has become the core medium for corporate communication, the stability, interactivity, and intelligence level of live streaming directly determine the user experience and commercial value. As a leading domestic live streaming service platform, Baijiayun has always focused on the integrated innovation of "AI + video", injecting new impetus into enterprise - level video SaaS services and redefining the technical boundaries and application value of live streaming.

Aiming at pain points such as live streaming network lag and disconnection, Baijiayun deeply integrates AI into video encoding and transmission technologies. Through the scene - adaptive encoding system, it can analyze the picture content and network fluctuations in real - time and dynamically optimize the bitrate and resolution. In a weak network environment, the system can give priority to ensuring the clarity of key content, such as the blackboard writing in educational live - streaming or the operation details in medical training, to ensure the lossless transmission of core information.

At present, Baijiayun's live - and - on - demand streaming, Baijiayun SCRM and other SaaS products have completed a comprehensive AI upgrade. For example, Baijiayun's live - and - on - demand streaming products can now provide a mature AIGV video production platform, digital human customization, AI intelligent assistant and other functions. The AIGC product "Market Easy" integrates six functional modules including copywriting generation, content release, communication analysis, public opinion monitoring, knowledge base and experience center, which has accurately empowered many enterprises, reducing costs and increasing efficiency.

Baijiayun has also made in - depth arrangements in specific scenarios and fields. For example, recently, Baijiayun announced a deep strategic cooperation with Xinlantian, an autism rehabilitation institution, to jointly build an intelligent diagnosis - assistance platform. Through big data analysis and machine - learning algorithms, it deeply analyzes the specific symptoms and past training records of each autistic child, generating and dynamically optimizing a precise rehabilitation plan for autistic children.

This time of topping the TOP35 list is not only a summary of past achievements but also the starting point of a new journey. Baijiayun will continue to empower enterprise - level video SaaS services with AI technology, help enterprises build digital competitiveness, and open a new chapter in the field of AI video. In this new era of video - based, intelligent, and data - driven development, Baijiayun is willing to cooperate with more enterprise customers to jointly explore the infinite possibilities of AI video technology and write a new chapter in enterprise digital transformation.

About Baijiayun Group Ltd

Baijiayun is a one-stop AI video solution provider with core expertise in SaaS/PaaS solutions. Baijiayun is committed to delivering reliable, high-quality video experiences across devices and localities and has grown rapidly since its inception in 2017. Premised on its industry-leading video-centric technologies, Baijiayun offers a wealth of video-centric technology solutions, including Video SaaS/PaaS, Video Cloud and Software, and Video AI and System Solutions. Baijiayun caters to the evolving communications and collaboration needs of enterprises of all sizes and industries. For more information, please visit .

