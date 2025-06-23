Tap Into Napa Valley - Napa Valley Vine Trail Launches Digital Smart Trail Powered By NFC, Enhancing Access And Sustainability Across 47 Miles
NAPA, Calif., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition, in collaboration with Quantum-h and Cellotape announces the launch of a digitally connected trail experience designed to make the 47-mile route connecting Vallejo Ferry Terminal to Calistoga Depot more connected, accessible, and sustainable.
The trail will feature dozens of new NFC - enabled markers that turn each tap into a "Digital Destination". Each marker will allow an estimated 400,000 – 500,000 people who use the Vine Trail annually, to simply tap their smartphones for instant access to hyper-local content including winery stories, educational insights, promotional offers, and exclusive sponsor pages.
For hundreds of local sponsors – including wineries, local businesses, and cultural institutions – the opportunity provides direct, real-time connection to audiences immersed in the magic of Napa Valley. Sponsors receive a premium digital presence: branded landing pages, VIP offer integrations, and geo-targeted insights.
"This collaboration lets us reimagine the Vine Trail as both a cultural asset and a communications channel," said Shawn Casey-White, Executive Director of the Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition. "It's about enriching the journey in a sustainable way while connecting communities, cultures and causes."
"Quantum-h's mission is to connect the physical world to the digital one, and the Napa Valley Vine Trail is a perfect example of this," said Amy Kelly, Marketing Director at Quantum-h. "We're transforming the trail into more than a path – it's becoming a living, breathing digital ecosystem that supports local Napa Valley businesses, delights visitors, and delivers real-time engagement insights."
Key Benefits for Sponsors and Brands Include:
-
Geo-Driven Brand Engagement : Trail visitors tap to unlock exclusive content, offers, and events tailored to their location.
Premium Digital Real Estate : Branded "Digital Destination" pages with social media CTAs, videos, maps, and exclusive perks.
Cultural Relevance : Aligns brands with Napa's commitment to sustainability, wellness, and digital innovation.
Rich Analytics : Real-time data on visitor interactions, scans, and behaviors helps partners fine-tune their campaigns.
For sponsorship inquiries and digital partnership opportunities, visit
ABOUT QUANTUM-h
Quantum-h is a world-wide leader in emerging technologies, dedicated to driving innovation and digital transformation and cutting-edge solutions in artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, and enterprise digitization, NFC, QR and blockchain for the wine and spirit industries.
ABOUT THE NAPA VALLEY VINE TRAIL COALITION
The Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. It is committed to delivering the Napa and Solano community's shared goal of a car-free, shared-use transportation corridor. The Vine Trail provides design and marketing expertise and raises private funding to leverage public support to create a trail that will shift cars off Hwy 29 and provide users access the scenic Napa Valley for recreation, hospitality, and community while preserving and showcasing our historic agricultural heritage.
ABOUT CELLOTAPE
Cellotape, a member of Resource Label Group, has been a trusted partner in the labeling industry for over 70 years. Based in Newark, California, Cellotape specializes in innovative solutions for electronics, medical devices, and consumer products, offering custom overlays, smart labels, and RFID technology. Committed to sustainability and exceptional service, they empower customers to thrive in California's dynamic economy.
Media Contact:
Amy Kelly
Marketing Director
[email protected]
Logo:
