Digital Water Market Size To Surpass USD 16.29 Billion By 2032, Driven By The Rising Adoption Of Smart Technologies To Enhance Water Efficiency And Reduce Losses SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|USD 6.69 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 16.29 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 11.85% From 2024 to 2032
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segmentation
| .By Solution Type (Hardware, Software, Services)
.By End User (Municipal Water Industries, Industrial, Others)
.By Technology (Smart Water Meters, Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Digital Twin, Geographic Information Systems, Others)
Software and Municipal Water Segments Lead 2024 Digital Water Market; Services, Industrial Use, and Digital Twin Technology to Drive Fastest Growth by 2032
By Solution Type
In 2024, the software segment holds the largest market share at 58.21%, on account of an increase in demand for system integration as well as predictive modeling along with real-time analysis in digital water solutions. AI-powered plus cloud-based platforms get advanced by IBM, Oracle, and Siemens. These industry leaders seek for ways to optimize their operations as well as reduce water loss.
The services segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.90% (2025–2032), fueled by increasing needs for consulting, integration, and AI-enabled maintenance from providers like SUEZ and Veolia.
By End User
In 2024, the municipal water segment leads the digital water market with a 63.90% share, and is driven by the demand for smart metering, leak detection, and distribution. IoT-based solutions for improving conservation and regulatory compliance have been introduced by companies such as Schneider Electric and Xylem.
The industrial segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.56% from 2025 to 2032, as industries increasingly adopt digital tools for water treatment, waste management, and sustainability, with players like ABB and Siemens spearheading this transformation.
By Technology
The Internet of Things (IoT) segment led the digital water market in 2024 with a 34.93% share, due to its rapid developments in real time tracking, leak detection, and water quality monitoring. Some of the global leaders such as IBM, Cisco, and Honeywell provide IoT-based solutions that assist municipalities as well as industries to improve their operational efficiency and shift towards sustainability.
The digital twin segment is set to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.50% (2025–2032), with companies like Bentley Systems and Siemens enabling virtual modeling for predictive maintenance and performance optimization.
Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:
- Schneider Electric Xylem Veolia Siemens Copperleaf Technologies Inc. Atonix Digital ABB Innovyze Analytical Technology Inc. Bentley systems
Recent Developments:
- In March 2025, Air Selangor partnered with Schneider Electric to deploy digital twin technology at Semenyih 2 WTP, boosting productivity by 20%. The initiative enhances real-time monitoring and predictive forecasting, advancing sustainable water management in Malaysia. In June 17, 2025, Veolia and AI startup Alcom launched Ekydra, a joint venture focused on AI-powered water management solutions, targeting leak detection, energy optimization, and ecosystem protection for smarter, more sustainable utilities.
Table of Contents - Major Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Digital Water Market Segmentation, by Solution Type
8. Digital Water Market Segmentation, by End User
9. Digital Water Market Segmentation, by Technology
10. Regional Analysis
11. Company Profiles
12. Use Cases and Best Practices
13. Conclusion
