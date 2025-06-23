Digital Water Market Size To Surpass USD 16.29 Billion By 2032, Driven By The Rising Adoption Of Smart Technologies To Enhance Water Efficiency And Reduce Losses SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Digital Water Market growth is driven by smart metering & IoT adoption, AI-powered analytics, real-time leak management, sustainability push, and regulatory mandates. Austin, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Water Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The Digital Water Market Size was valued at USD 6.69 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 16.29 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 11.85% over the forecast period 2025-2032.” AI-Powered Technologies Revolutionizing the Digital Water Market for Sustainable and Efficient Management The global digital water market is growing rapidly as utilities and industries improve their water management and utility costs by adopting technologies and services that utilize tools like IoT, AI, digital twins and smart meters. These technologies bring about real time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and reported data driven decision making on their water allocations and to address demand such as water scarcity, regulations changes, and aging infrastructure. In the U.S. the digital water market is estimated to reach about USD 1.57 billion in 2024, and by 2032 the market is expected to reach USD 3.35 billion and will grow at a CAGR of 9.99%. As sustainability goals evolve, increasing government policies and digital technologies support early detection of leaks, reduced non-revenue water, long-term planning. AI implementations include models like, support vector machines and convolutional neural networks to detect leaks with over 90% accuracy. Get a Sample Report of Digital Water Market Forecast @ Global Digital Water Market: Regional Dominance and Emerging Growth Frontiers In 2024, North America led the digital water market with a 38.61% revenue share, driven by its rapid adoption of smart technology, large-scale regulatory framework, and sustainability goals. Regional hegemony came in the form of refined infrastructure and venture dollars aimed at IoT and AI involving platforms from suppliers such as Itron and Xylem, led by the U.S. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.14% from 2025 to 2032, led by China's urbanization and industrialization alongside strong government support. Siemens and Honeywell are expanding smart meter and IoT solutions across the region. Europe is also seeing strong momentum, with Germany, France, and the UK deploying digital tools to improve sustainability and water efficiency. Germany leads due to its advanced industrial base and renewable energy focus. In the Middle East & Africa, the UAE is advancing through heavy investment in smart infrastructure, while Brazil leads Latin America, supported by modernization initiatives and water efficiency needs. Digital Water Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 6.69 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 16.29 Billion CAGR CAGR of 11.85% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation .By Solution Type (Hardware, Software, Services)

.By End User (Municipal Water Industries, Industrial, Others)

.By Technology (Smart Water Meters, Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Digital Twin, Geographic Information Systems, Others)

Software and Municipal Water Segments Lead 2024 Digital Water Market; Services, Industrial Use, and Digital Twin Technology to Drive Fastest Growth by 2032

By Solution Type

In 2024, the software segment holds the largest market share at 58.21%, on account of an increase in demand for system integration as well as predictive modeling along with real-time analysis in digital water solutions. AI-powered plus cloud-based platforms get advanced by IBM, Oracle, and Siemens. These industry leaders seek for ways to optimize their operations as well as reduce water loss.

The services segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.90% (2025–2032), fueled by increasing needs for consulting, integration, and AI-enabled maintenance from providers like SUEZ and Veolia.

By End User

In 2024, the municipal water segment leads the digital water market with a 63.90% share, and is driven by the demand for smart metering, leak detection, and distribution. IoT-based solutions for improving conservation and regulatory compliance have been introduced by companies such as Schneider Electric and Xylem.

The industrial segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.56% from 2025 to 2032, as industries increasingly adopt digital tools for water treatment, waste management, and sustainability, with players like ABB and Siemens spearheading this transformation.

By Technology

The Internet of Things (IoT) segment led the digital water market in 2024 with a 34.93% share, due to its rapid developments in real time tracking, leak detection, and water quality monitoring. Some of the global leaders such as IBM, Cisco, and Honeywell provide IoT-based solutions that assist municipalities as well as industries to improve their operational efficiency and shift towards sustainability.

The digital twin segment is set to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.50% (2025–2032), with companies like Bentley Systems and Siemens enabling virtual modeling for predictive maintenance and performance optimization.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:



Schneider Electric

Xylem

Veolia

Siemens

Copperleaf Technologies Inc.

Atonix Digital

ABB

Innovyze

Analytical Technology Inc. Bentley systems

Recent Developments:



In March 2025, Air Selangor partnered with Schneider Electric to deploy digital twin technology at Semenyih 2 WTP, boosting productivity by 20%. The initiative enhances real-time monitoring and predictive forecasting, advancing sustainable water management in Malaysia. In June 17, 2025, Veolia and AI startup Alcom launched Ekydra, a joint venture focused on AI-powered water management solutions, targeting leak detection, energy optimization, and ecosystem protection for smarter, more sustainable utilities.

