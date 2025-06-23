403
China Demands Peace as U.S. Attacks on Iran Disrupt Trade
(MENAFN) On Monday, China called on the international community to intensify efforts aimed at reducing hostilities between Iran and Israel, warning that escalating tensions could disrupt vital maritime trade corridors. This plea followed U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities over the weekend.
“The Persian Gulf and nearby waters are important route for international trade and goods and energy,” China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated during a live-streamed press briefing in Beijing.
“Keeping region safe and stable serves common interests of international community,” Guo continued, urging international actors to “promote de-escalation of the conflict, to prevent regional turmoil from having a greater impact on global economic growth.”
China's appeal came in response to a recent announcement from Iran’s parliament, which claimed to have reached a “consensus” on potentially shutting down the Strait of Hormuz — a chokepoint that handles roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil shipments.
Despite this consensus, Maj. Gen. Esmaeil Kowsari, who serves on Iran’s National Security Commission, clarified that a “final decision in this regard lies with the Supreme National Security Council.”
Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio pressed Beijing to dissuade Tehran from obstructing the strategic waterway.
Guo emphasized that China remains in active communication with Iran and other involved nations to manage the situation.
He also appealed to fellow United Nations Security Council members to back a ceasefire resolution jointly proposed by Russia, China, and Pakistan. The council, he insisted, “cannot sit idly by.”
Guo criticized the U.S. strikes, stating they "constitute a serious violation of the purposes and principles of the UN Charter," and argued that Washington’s actions had “exacerbated” instability across the Middle East.
Calling for restraint, he warned against any “spillover of the battlefield.”
Reaffirming Beijing's commitment to regional stability, Guo said China is ready to “uphold justice and play a constructive role for peace in Middle East.”
He also disclosed that China had successfully evacuated 3,125 of its nationals from Iran and 500 from Israel, expressing appreciation to countries in the region, including Türkiye, for their cooperation.
