Asian Tour Highlights: Global Talent Shines In Thrilling Second Half

With June drawing to a close, it's the perfect time to take a mid-season look at the fast-evolving landscape of the Asian Tour in 2025.

So far, the tour has hosted eight qualifying events, with 15 more to come, including its traditionally strong second half. Major highlights ahead include next month's Open Championship at Royal Portrush, the prestigious $5 million PIF Saudi International in Riyadh in November, and the $1 million Saudi Open presented by PIF in December (venue to be confirmed).

Anchoring the schedule are seven more International Series events, the cornerstone of the calendar that kicked off in the Philippines back in January. After a brief pause, action resumes with the $2 million International Series Morocco from July 3–6 at the Red Course at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam.

Both the Asian Tour Order of Merit and the International Series Rankings currently showcase a strong mix of Asian Tour regulars and LIV Golf stars, reflecting the tour's growing international appeal.

At the top of the Order of Merit sits Carlos Ortiz (Mexico), while Lucas Herbert (Australia), a former HERO Dubai Desert Classic champion, leads the IS Rankings. Players from seven different countries feature in each top 10 list which is a testament to the global reach of the tour. Notably, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed both hold top-five positions in the International Series standings.

As in previous years, the winner of the IS Rankings earns a coveted spot on the following LIV Golf season, provided they're not already part of its roster. This creates an added layer of incentive for players throughout the year.

The LIV Golf investment - which includes the International Series and broader Asian Tour initiatives - continues to elevate the tour, bringing international attention and additional value to all events at a pivotal time in golf's global development.

The second half of the season promises even more excitement as players from the Asian Tour, LIV, and other circuits battle it out for prize money, Official World Golf Ranking points, and career-shaping opportunities.

Much like the DP World Tour, the Asian Tour, along with its Asian Development Tour (ADT), continues to champion regional talent through partnerships with bodies like the Arab Golf Federation (AGF). These platforms are crucial for nurturing elite amateur and professional players across the Middle East, under the guidance of the Saudi Golf Federation (SGF).

Next week's event in Morocco exemplifies this commitment, with players from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and host nation Morocco among those entered so far - a showcase of emerging regional talent alongside seasoned pros.



