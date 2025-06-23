YEEDI Launches S16 PLUS With Breakthrough BLAST Suction, Unveils Massive Prime Day 2025 Deals

YEEDI S16 PLUS : Cleaning Reinvented with BLAST Airflow Suction

The YEEDI S16 PLUS is engineered for powerful, precise, and quiet cleaning. Its standout feature, BLAST (Boosted Large-Airflow Suction Technology), employs larger fan blades, an ultra-wide air inlet, and a streamlined aerodynamic duct to generate stronger, more stable airflow per rotation. Each fan blade is angled at 45° for optimal performance, guiding air through an Archimedean spiral to maximize suction power-the same advanced airflow technology used in the flagship ECOVACS X9 PRO OMNI.

Paired with a 100W high-torque motor, the S16 PLUS delivers 30% more torque and 50% higher discharge current than standard models, making it exceptionally effective at removing embedded dust, pet hair, and debris across all surfaces.

Other innovations include:



ZeroTangle 3.0: Cyclone-brush system with triple-lift function that automatically raises the mop, main brush, and side brush to prevent smearing and keep carpets dry.

OZMO Roller: An instant self-washing mopping system for consistent cleaning results.

TrueEdge 2.0: Adaptive edge cleaning for hard-to-reach areas.

AIVI 3D 3.0: Smart navigation with real-time obstacle detection and room mapping. OMNI Docking Station: All-in-one hub for auto-emptying, mop washing, drying, and refilling.

Flagship Deals: S14 PLUS and M14 PLUS Hit All-Time Lows



YEEDI S14 PLUS : Now $899.99 (36% off from $1,399.99)

An award-winning vacuum with 18,000Pa "hurricane" suction, OZMO Roller mopping, ZeroTangle 2.0, and high-temperature mop washing and drying in its OMNI Station. Ideal for pet owners and large homes. YEEDI M14 PLUS : Just $799.99 (33% off from $1,199.00)

With its cosmic-inspired design, matte white finish, and rose gold accents, the M14 PLUS blends style with performance. It offers the same 18,000Pa suction and self-cleaning mopping power in a beautifully designed package.

Award-Winning Budget Choice: C12 PRO PLUS

Recognized by Vacuum Wars as the Best Budget Robot Vacuum of Mid-2025, the YEEDI C12 PRO PLUS is available for just $299.99 (40% off). Combining intelligent navigation, reliable suction, and user-friendly controls, it offers unbeatable value.