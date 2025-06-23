Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
YEEDI Launches S16 PLUS With Breakthrough BLAST Suction, Unveils Massive Prime Day 2025 Deals


2025-06-23 09:16:55
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) From June 23 to July 11, YEEDI is offering deep Prime Day discounts across its entire product lineup-from premium models to budget-friendly bestsellers. Highlights include the newly launched S16 PLUS, the popular M12 PRO+ now available for under $400, and record-low prices on high-performance models like the S14 PLUS and M14 PLUS .

YEEDI S16 PLUS : Cleaning Reinvented with BLAST Airflow Suction

The YEEDI S16 PLUS is engineered for powerful, precise, and quiet cleaning. Its standout feature, BLAST (Boosted Large-Airflow Suction Technology), employs larger fan blades, an ultra-wide air inlet, and a streamlined aerodynamic duct to generate stronger, more stable airflow per rotation. Each fan blade is angled at 45° for optimal performance, guiding air through an Archimedean spiral to maximize suction power-the same advanced airflow technology used in the flagship ECOVACS X9 PRO OMNI.

Paired with a 100W high-torque motor, the S16 PLUS delivers 30% more torque and 50% higher discharge current than standard models, making it exceptionally effective at removing embedded dust, pet hair, and debris across all surfaces.

Other innovations include:

  • ZeroTangle 3.0: Cyclone-brush system with triple-lift function that automatically raises the mop, main brush, and side brush to prevent smearing and keep carpets dry.
  • OZMO Roller: An instant self-washing mopping system for consistent cleaning results.
  • TrueEdge 2.0: Adaptive edge cleaning for hard-to-reach areas.
  • AIVI 3D 3.0: Smart navigation with real-time obstacle detection and room mapping.
  • OMNI Docking Station: All-in-one hub for auto-emptying, mop washing, drying, and refilling.

Flagship Deals: S14 PLUS and M14 PLUS Hit All-Time Lows

  • YEEDI S14 PLUS : Now $899.99 (36% off from $1,399.99)
    An award-winning vacuum with 18,000Pa "hurricane" suction, OZMO Roller mopping, ZeroTangle 2.0, and high-temperature mop washing and drying in its OMNI Station. Ideal for pet owners and large homes.
  • YEEDI M14 PLUS : Just $799.99 (33% off from $1,199.00)
    With its cosmic-inspired design, matte white finish, and rose gold accents, the M14 PLUS blends style with performance. It offers the same 18,000Pa suction and self-cleaning mopping power in a beautifully designed package.

Award-Winning Budget Choice: C12 PRO PLUS

Recognized by Vacuum Wars as the Best Budget Robot Vacuum of Mid-2025, the YEEDI C12 PRO PLUS is available for just $299.99 (40% off). Combining intelligent navigation, reliable suction, and user-friendly controls, it offers unbeatable value.

"The Yeedi C12 Pro decisively earned Vacuum Wars' Best Budget Robot Vacuum award for mid-2025. It clearly demonstrates that top-tier and highly useful cleaning technology can be both affordable and effective." – Vacuum Wars

Prime Day 2025: Save Up to 56% Across the YEEDI Range

  • YEEDI S14 PLUS : Originally $1399.99, Prime Price $899.99 - (36% off)
  • YEEDI M14 PLUS : Originally $1199.99, Prime Price $799.99 - (33% off)
  • YEEDI M12 PRO+ : Originally $899.99, Prime Price $399.99 - (56% off)
  • YEEDI C12 PRO PLUS : Originally $499.99, Prime Price $299.99 - (40% off)

Don't Miss Out – Prime Day Deals Run June 23 to July 11

Whether you're upgrading to a top-of-the-line flagship model or grabbing an award-winning budget-friendly vacuum, YEEDI's 2025 Prime Day sale offers unbeatable value and innovation. Visit the YEEDI Amazon Store from June 23 to July 11 to take advantage of these limited-time offers.

About YEEDI

YEEDI is a cutting-edge service robot brand that embraces the concept of "Live Smart. Enjoy Life." With constant upgrades, pioneering technology solutions are integrated into robotics for an enhanced consumer experience. Thus, consumers can enjoy a modern lifestyle with high standards of quality.

SOURCE YEEDI Technology

MENAFN23062025003732001241ID1109710591

