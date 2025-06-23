YEEDI Launches S16 PLUS With Breakthrough BLAST Suction, Unveils Massive Prime Day 2025 Deals
"The Yeedi C12 Pro decisively earned Vacuum Wars' Best Budget Robot Vacuum award for mid-2025. It clearly demonstrates that top-tier and highly useful cleaning technology can be both affordable and effective." – Vacuum Wars
Prime Day 2025: Save Up to 56% Across the YEEDI Range
YEEDI S14 PLUS : Originally $1399.99, Prime Price $899.99 - (36% off)
YEEDI M14 PLUS : Originally $1199.99, Prime Price $799.99 - (33% off)
YEEDI M12 PRO+ : Originally $899.99, Prime Price $399.99 - (56% off)
YEEDI C12 PRO PLUS : Originally $499.99, Prime Price $299.99 - (40% off)
Don't Miss Out – Prime Day Deals Run June 23 to July 11
Whether you're upgrading to a top-of-the-line flagship model or grabbing an award-winning budget-friendly vacuum, YEEDI's 2025 Prime Day sale offers unbeatable value and innovation. Visit the YEEDI Amazon Store from June 23 to July 11 to take advantage of these limited-time offers.
About YEEDI
YEEDI is a cutting-edge service robot brand that embraces the concept of "Live Smart. Enjoy Life." With constant upgrades, pioneering technology solutions are integrated into robotics for an enhanced consumer experience. Thus, consumers can enjoy a modern lifestyle with high standards of quality.
SOURCE YEEDI Technology
