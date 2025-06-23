Sciton Launches OMNITM: A New Laser Hair Removal Platform Designed For All

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are incredibly pleased to introduce OMNI for laser hair removal to a global audience. This product was co-engineered in partnership with Asclepion, the world leader in diode technology, specifically for Sciton. The collaboration between two premier laser manufacturers not only allows us to expand our global reach into the rapidly growing hair removal market but also gives our customers broader access to Sciton's quality technologies beyond skin revitalization and vascular treatments-empowering their practices with greater versatility and clinical value," says Ryan Fueling, Sciton's Senior Director of Sales.

Founded in Jena, Germany, Asclepion has long been recognized as the global epicenter of optics and diode laser innovation. Once part of the renowned Carl Zeiss Group, Asclepion carries forward a legacy of precision engineering and optical excellence. Zeiss optics-synonymous with world-class lens design-are built directly into the OMNI laser hair removal system to ensure exceptional beam quality. OMNI's flat-top beam profile delivers uniform fluence across each spot, eliminating hot spots and enhancing treatment consistency. A sapphire plate protects the optics from particle burn-in, ensuring long-term durability.

This advanced optical engineering is just one part of what makes OMNI laser hair removal a standout solution for practices today. With up to 5000 W of power and the industry's largest spot size, OMNI delivers ultra-fast treatments and high patient throughput, helping providers treat more patients in less time. Wavelength options, including 760 nm, an 810/940 nm blend, and 1060 nm, along with various spot sizes and treatment modes, ensure precise and personalized care for all skin types and body areas. Integrated contact cooling helps maintain patient comfort, while an aloe-based spray, used as a gel-free alternative, soothes the skin, enhances comfort, and simplifies cleanup. Additionally, OMNI operates on a standard 110V outlet, making it easier to integrate into any treatment room. Built for high-volume use, OMNI delivers the performance and versatility providers need to deliver outstanding results year-round.

"OMNI by Sciton allows us to choose the right wavelength for the skin types and tones we treat, with so many customizable options. With two handpieces connected at once, we can easily switch between small and large spot sizes, making treatments not only fast and effective but also efficient. It's a safe, versatile system, I feel confident delegating to my staff year-round," says Dr. Dianne Quibell, MD.

OMNI joins Sciton's portfolio of award-winning aesthetic solutions, reflecting the company's commitment to building smart, effective systems that help providers grow their practices with confidence.

OMNI is currently not available in Canada, Taiwan, Japan, France, and Poland.

To learn more about OMNITM laser hair removal, visit omnilaserhairremoval .

To learn more about Sciton, visit sciton .

ABOUT Sciton

Sciton, Inc., headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a forward-thinking, employee-owned medical device company founded in 1997 by industry visionaries James Hobart, PhD, and Daniel K. Negus, PhD. Renowned for delivering high-quality laser and light solutions, Sciton's product portfolio spans a broad range of medical and aesthetic applications, including women's health, skin revitalization, resurfacing, phototherapy, vascular and pigmented lesions, scar revision, acne treatment, and hair reduction. With a robust direct sales force operating in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Australia, Japan, Korea, Ireland, the Netherlands, France, and Chile, and a strategic distribution network in more than 45 countries, Sciton's global impact continues to expand-setting new standards in medical and aesthetic excellence.

ABOUT Skin CEO: Boosted

Sciton's Skin CEO: Boosted is an immersive two-day event that explores the latest advancements in aesthetics and laser medicine. The event gathers top experts in the field for a dynamic blend of education, entertainment, and hands-on training. Aesthetic professionals leave equipped with both the clinical expertise and business acumen needed to elevate their careers and expand their practices. To learn more about Skin CEO: Boosted, visit .

SOURCE Sciton, Inc.