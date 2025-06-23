Micropolis Announces Subsidiary Name Change

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Micropolis Digital Development FZ-LLC has been renamed Micropolis Robotics FZ-LLC, given the Company's expanding portfolio of autonomous robotic platforms and AI-powered solutions

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micropolis Holding Co. (“Micropolis” or the“Company”) (NYSE: MCRP), a pioneer in unmanned ground vehicles and AI-driven security solutions, today announced it has changed the legal name of its wholly-owned subsidiary from Micropolis Digital Development FZ-LLC to Micropolis Robotics FZ-LLC. This move is a result of the Company's growing portfolio of autonomous robotic platforms and corporate milestones, including its collaboration with SEE Holding Ltd at The Sustainable City 2.0 and Memorandum of Understanding with Emirates Steel (EMSTEEL), a leading UAE-based steel and construction materials manufacturer.

"Micropolis designs and produces advanced robotics and AI technologies tailored to our customers' needs," said Fareed Aljawhari, Founder & CEO of Micropolis. "This subsidiary renaming better reflects our identity as a robotics company, underscores our expanding market presence, and reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative autonomous solutions."

About Micropolis Holding Co.

Micropolis is a UAE-based company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), AI systems, and smart infrastructure for urban, security, and industrial applications. The Company's vertically integrated capabilities cover everything from mechatronics and embedded systems to AI software and high-level autonomy.

