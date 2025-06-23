(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

DATE June 13, 2025

Corbion joins the Ferment4Health Project to unlock the gut health potential of fermented foods

Ferment4Health, led by Wageningen University, will explore the health benefits of fermentation through cutting-edge research.

Corbion, the sustainable specialty ingredients company, has joined forces with Wageningen Food & Biobased Research and five other international partners in the newly launched Ferment4Health project. This public-private research initiative aims to uncover how fermented foods and postbiotics can improve gut health and reduce chronic low-grade inflammation, a key factor in many lifestyle-related diseases.

Fermented foods like yogurt, kefir, and kimchi are widely consumed for their digestive and immune-system benefits, but scientific validation of these claims remains limited. Ferment4Health seeks to bridge that gap by combining cutting-edge research with real-world applications. The project will explore how bioactive compounds formed during fermentation, including postbiotics, interact with the gut microbiome and immune system.

“We are proud to contribute our expertise in fermentation and sustainable food solutions to this groundbreaking initiative, said Domenico Vulcano, VP Global Innovation and R&D at Corbion.“We believe that science-backed innovation is essential to creating healthier, more sustainable food systems.”

As part of the consortium, Corbion will help translate scientific findings into next-generation functional food solutions. The company's lactic acid and algae-based lipids, such as Omega-3 DHA, are already recognized for their role in supporting health. Through Ferment4Health, Corbion aims to expand its portfolio of health-promoting ingredients rooted in sustainable fermentation science.

The project is co-funded by the Dutch Top Sector Agri & Food and Top Sector Life Sciences & Health, and includes partners Kerry, Ani Biome, Medex, Puratos, and CNIEL. Together, the consortium will apply a multidisciplinary approach – from in vitro cell models to human clinical trials – to assess the impact of fermented products on intestinal health and inflammation. The aim is to ultimately promote knowledge-driven product development in line with growing consumer interest in gut health and sustainable food solutions.

“This initiative is a unique opportunity to connect academic research with industrial innovation,” said project manager Lonneke Janssen Duijghuijsen of Wageningen Food & Biobased Research.“By understanding how fermentation products support health, we can help to develop the next generation of functional foods.”

For more information, please contact:

Press:

Lucas Wiarda, Strategic Marketing Director Health & Nutrition

+31(0)6 10334360

Analysts and investors:

Alex Sokolowski, Head of Investor Relations

+31(0)6 46941365

Background information:

Corbion is a sustainable ingredients company dedicated to preserving what matters, including food and food production, health, and the planet. We specialize in lactic acid, lactic acid derivatives, food preservation solutions, functional blends, and algae ingredients, using our deep application and product knowledge to propel nature's ingenuity through science. With more than a century of experience, we continue working side-by-side with our customers to make our cutting-edge technologies work for them. Leveraging our advanced capabilities in fermentation and preservation technology, we help customers differentiate their products in diverse markets ranging from food and animal nutrition to home & personal care, pharmaceuticals, electronics, medical devices, and bioplastics. In 2024, Corbion generated annual sales of € 1,332.0 million with a workforce of 2,399 FTEs. Corbion is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. For more information: