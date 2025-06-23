Onelayer Expands Strategic Partnerships Ecosystem--Welcomes Daniel Curci To Accelerate Innovation For Enterprises Embracing Private LTE/5G

MENAFN - PR Newswire) BOSTON, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneLayer, the leader in private LTE/5G network security and asset management, today announced the appointment of Daniel Curci as Director of Tech Alliances. Daniel joins to accelerate the growth of OneLayer's global alliance ecosystem, supporting the secure adoption of private wireless networks across key industries.

Strengthening Partnerships with Industry Leaders

Daniel Curci, Director of Tech Alliances, OneLayer

OneLayer's ecosystem-driven strategy brings together global technology leaders such as Nokia, Ericsson, Druid Software, Celona, Athonet, and others. Deep integrations with partners, including the offering of OneLayer's platform in Nokia's MX Industrial Edge (MXIE) and joint solutions with Ericsson, Druid and other leading core vendors, enable seamless, secure private LTE/5G deployments for enterprises.

OneLayer integrates with leading cellular routers, including Digi, Cradlepoint, MultiTech, RAD, GE, Blinq, Teltonika, Sierra, 4RF, and many more, to address the challenges inherent in integrating cellular and non-cellular devices. It detects blind spots and provides insights about hidden devices behind the cellular router.

OneLayer also integrates with leading CMDBs such as ServiceNow and SolarWinds, delivering comprehensive visibility. This integration enables centralized orchestration and automation, reducing the time required to fully deploy new assets and set policies from months or weeks to just days or hours.

These partnerships empower customers with end-to-end visibility, operational control, and zero-trust security for both IT and OT assets.

Expanding a Unified Security Approach

Security remains at the heart of OneLayer's ecosystem. Collaborations with leading cybersecurity vendors such as Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Check Point, Nozomi Networks, and Claroty help customers extend their enterprise security investments into the private cellular landscape. These partnerships eliminate blind spots, provide robust visibility, enable unified policy enforcement, and deliver advanced threat detection-all through a single pane of glass. Channel partners and integrators like World Wide Technology (WWT) and Burns & McDonnell (B&M) further support customers in deploying scalable, secure solutions tailored to diverse sector needs.

Driving Ecosystem Innovation and Growth

"Partnerships are central to our mission," said Avishag Daniely, VP Product at OneLayer. "Daniel brings proven experience in building and scaling alliances that drive impact. His leadership will ensure our ecosystem continues to unlock new value for customers and accelerate our market reach."

In his new role, Daniel will focus on advancing OneLayer's technology partner strategy and co-developing integrated solutions with global players, including expanding collaboration with mobile network operators such as Verizon and US Cellular. As customer needs grow, Daniel's leadership will ensure OneLayer's ecosystem remains agile and future-ready.

Global Expansion and Industry Impact

OneLayer's ecosystem is currently anchored in North America with a growing presence in Europe, LATAM, and the Middle East. Looking forward, we are dedicated to expanding our reach into Latin America, continued growth in Europe, and ultimately into the APAC region, driven by partnerships with local and global leaders.

Join the OneLayer Ecosystem

As private cellular networks become foundational to enterprise connectivity, we invite technology providers, integrators, and MNOs to collaborate with OneLayer and shape the future of secure, enterprise-grade wireless.

Learn more about our partner ecosystem at or contact us at .

About OneLayer

OneLayer provides advanced asset management, operational intelligence, and zero trust security for private LTE and 5G networks. Its solutions empower organizations to manage and secure cellular networks, all without deep cellular expertise. For more, visit .

