Chilco River Holdings Explores Strategic Investments In Global Gold And Mining Sector

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2025) - Chilco River Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: CRVH) ("Chilco" or the "Company"), a dynamic holding company and diversified business accelerator, announced today it is exploring potential investments in the global gold and precious metals mining industry.

The Company is currently evaluating several strategic opportunities that would allow Chilco River to leverage its attractive capital structure and increase long-term shareholder value through asset-backed expansion.

Gold has experienced a significant upward trajectory over the past several years, reaching historic highs as investors seek stability amid inflationary pressures and global economic uncertainty. With the precious metals market in a confirmed bull cycle, Chilco River believes that exposure to this asset class could offer compelling upside potential and risk-adjusted returns.

"As we continue to build a diverse portfolio of high-impact investments, the gold sector stands out as a natural hedge and a value-accretive opportunity," stated Chief Executive Officer, William Lovett. "Our management team is conducting due diligence on multiple ventures across the mining and resource space, with an eye toward disciplined growth and long-term asset development."

Chilco River has recently attracted increased interest from institutional and strategic investors due to its lean capital structure, scalable operations, and expanding vision across multiple high-margin verticals. The Company is in the early stages of evaluating various joint ventures, equity stakes, and asset-backed transactions in the gold and mining space and anticipates providing further updates as developments occur.

About Chilco River Holdings, Inc.

Chilco River Holdings, Inc. is a strategic holding company and business accelerator focused on building long-term value through the acquisition, development, and growth of diversified businesses. With a core emphasis on the premium alcoholic beverage sector, Chilco River specializes in high-quality spirits and innovative ready-to-drink (RTD) products. The Company leverages operational expertise, brand development capabilities, and strategic partnerships to drive sustainable growth across its portfolio.

