Aeries Technology (AERT) Launches AI-Driven GCC Framework To Accelerate Digital Innovation For Private Equity Portfolio Companies

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2025) - Aeries Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERT), a global leader in AI-enabled value creation, business transformation, and Global Capability Center (GCC) delivery for private equity (PE) portfolio companies, today announced the launch of its AI-Centered Global Capability Center (GCC) initiative, a first-of-its-kind rollout of embedded AI across all Aeries-operated GCCs worldwide. This strategic initiative marks a major evolution in how PE-backed companies deploy digital modernization at scale.

The AI-Centered GCC framework integrates intelligent automation, generative AI agents, and data-driven decision systems into core GCC functions-spanning finance, IT, HR, and customer operations. It enables accelerated innovation, cost efficiency, and measurable EBITDA impact across all of Aeries' GCC engagements.

"GCCs are no longer just cost arbitrage engines-they are becoming AI-powered value creation hubs," said Unni Nambiar, CTO of Aeries Technology. "By embedding AI agents, automating repetitive functions, and enabling real-time insights, we're helping our clients unlock transformation velocity and sustainable margin expansion."

The rollout follows successful deployment of Aeries' AI capabilities within a flagship healthcare portfolio company, where its Bangalore-based GCC scaled to over 300 employees within 15 months and delivered measurable AI-driven results recognized by its PE sponsor.

The AI-Enabled GCC market, valued at $32.8 billion in 2023 and projected to reach $211 billion by 2032 (21% CAGR), underscores the demand for intelligent operations. Aeries' 1000+ professionals and proven AI-driven GCC model position it as a leader in this high-growth space to create value for PE-backed and Fortune 1000 companies.

Aeries' AI-Centered GCC framework is designed to serve as the operating system for next-generation enterprise transformation. The Company will continue enhancing the framework with domain-specific Agentic AI agents, predictive benchmark dashboards, and enterprise-grade LLM training protocols to drive adaptive, scalable value for PE portfolios.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ: AERT) is a global leader in AI-enabled value creation, business transformation, and Global Capability Center (GCC) delivery for private equity (PE) portfolio companies, supporting scalable, technology-driven execution. Founded in 2012, its commitment to workforce development has earned it the Great Place to Work Certification for two consecutive years.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding AI GCC initiatives, strategic execution, and transformation outcomes. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially. Aeries disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

