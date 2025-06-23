Aeries Technology (AERT) Launches AI-Driven GCC Framework To Accelerate Digital Innovation For Private Equity Portfolio Companies
The AI-Centered GCC framework integrates intelligent automation, generative AI agents, and data-driven decision systems into core GCC functions-spanning finance, IT, HR, and customer operations. It enables accelerated innovation, cost efficiency, and measurable EBITDA impact across all of Aeries' GCC engagements.
"GCCs are no longer just cost arbitrage engines-they are becoming AI-powered value creation hubs," said Unni Nambiar, CTO of Aeries Technology. "By embedding AI agents, automating repetitive functions, and enabling real-time insights, we're helping our clients unlock transformation velocity and sustainable margin expansion."
The rollout follows successful deployment of Aeries' AI capabilities within a flagship healthcare portfolio company, where its Bangalore-based GCC scaled to over 300 employees within 15 months and delivered measurable AI-driven results recognized by its PE sponsor.
The AI-Enabled GCC market, valued at $32.8 billion in 2023 and projected to reach $211 billion by 2032 (21% CAGR), underscores the demand for intelligent operations. Aeries' 1000+ professionals and proven AI-driven GCC model position it as a leader in this high-growth space to create value for PE-backed and Fortune 1000 companies.
Aeries' AI-Centered GCC framework is designed to serve as the operating system for next-generation enterprise transformation. The Company will continue enhancing the framework with domain-specific Agentic AI agents, predictive benchmark dashboards, and enterprise-grade LLM training protocols to drive adaptive, scalable value for PE portfolios.
About Aeries Technology
Aeries Technology (NASDAQ: AERT) is a global leader in AI-enabled value creation, business transformation, and Global Capability Center (GCC) delivery for private equity (PE) portfolio companies, supporting scalable, technology-driven execution. Founded in 2012, its commitment to workforce development has earned it the Great Place to Work Certification for two consecutive years.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding AI GCC initiatives, strategic execution, and transformation outcomes. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially. Aeries disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.
Investor Contact
...
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Aeries Technology, Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Founders Of Layerzero, SEI, Selini Capital, And Plume Back Hyper-Personalized AI Crypto Discovery Engine
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment