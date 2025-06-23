Onemeta Inc. Signs Agreement With A Leading Global Professional Services Firm With Over 9,000 Clients In More Than 120 Countries
OneMeta filed an 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 13, 2025 announcing the signing of the agreement.
Saul Leal, CEO of OneMeta stated, "This agreement is our most significant agreement to date as it validates our technology, our products, and our services from a leading global professional services firm. Now they can accelarate language communication and understanding with their employees and their clients."
About OneMeta Inc.
OneMeta Inc. is a Multilingual Enablement company focused on overcoming the communication challenges of a world with many languages. Its proprietary, end-to-end natural language processing architecture was developed using artificial intelligence tools and allows the spoken and written word to be synthesized, translated, and transcribed in less than one second. OneMeta's products support near-real-time web-based and mobile phone-based conversations, discussions, meetings, and online chats in over 140 languages and dialects. OneMeta's technology is fully compliant with SOC2, HIPAA, and GDPR standards, ensuring the highest levels of security and privacy for all communications.
OneMeta Inc.: We create a more understanding world
Learn more at .
Media Contact: ...
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: OneMeta Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Founders Of Layerzero, SEI, Selini Capital, And Plume Back Hyper-Personalized AI Crypto Discovery Engine
- B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- FBS Analysts Link Fed Signals To A Potential Crypto Comeback
CommentsNo comment