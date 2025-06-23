Onemeta Inc. Signs Agreement With A Leading Global Professional Services Firm With Over 9,000 Clients In More Than 120 Countries

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Bountiful, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2025) - OneMeta Inc. (OTCQB: ONEI), the AI leader in multilingual communication, announced that it signed an agreement with a leading global professional services firm with over 9,000 clients in more than 120 countries. This organization helps the world's leading businesses, governments and other organizations build and optimize their operations.

OneMeta filed an 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 13, 2025 announcing the signing of the agreement.

Saul Leal, CEO of OneMeta stated, "This agreement is our most significant agreement to date as it validates our technology, our products, and our services from a leading global professional services firm. Now they can accelarate language communication and understanding with their employees and their clients."

OneMeta Inc. is a Multilingual Enablement company focused on overcoming the communication challenges of a world with many languages. Its proprietary, end-to-end natural language processing architecture was developed using artificial intelligence tools and allows the spoken and written word to be synthesized, translated, and transcribed in less than one second. OneMeta's products support near-real-time web-based and mobile phone-based conversations, discussions, meetings, and online chats in over 140 languages and dialects. OneMeta's technology is fully compliant with SOC2, HIPAA, and GDPR standards, ensuring the highest levels of security and privacy for all communications.

OneMeta Inc.: We create a more understanding world

