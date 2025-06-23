US Cities On 'Heatwave Alert' As Index Shoots Up, Feels Like 110°F Check Advisories For New York, DC, Kansas And More
National Weather Service forecast for 23 June
The heat index has shot up and the high temperatures are likely to range between 90 and 100 degrees Fahrenheit, but high levels of humidity will make it feel like 110 degrees Fahrenheit.
Major US cities like New York, Washington, DC, Kansas City, Detroit, Philadelphia, and others have issued advisories. Some of the advisories urge citizens to go to cooling centres, public libraries, and other places with air conditioning if they do not have access to personal ACs.
The National Weather Service (NWS) in its press release dated 23 June stated,“A strong upper-level ridge parked over the eastern half of the country will continue to generate an extremely dangerous heat wave this week.”Also Read | US warns citizens of violence, cyberattacks amid escalating tensions with Iran
Warning against extreme heat risk, the National Weather Service said that the heatwave“impacts will expand from the Midwest into the Mid-Atlantic today”.“This level of HeatRisk is known for being rare and/or long duration with little to no overnight relief.”
NWS advises residents to stay hydrated and wear light, loose clothing to prevent heat stroke. It states,“Dense urban centres like Columbus, OH; Washington, DC; and Philadelphia, PA will experience especially significant heat impacts.”
As sweltering heat takes toll on US residents, the authorities warned that it may be life-threatening if proper measures to prevent oneself from heatstroke are not taken.
In a post on X, the service office in Wakefield, Virginia, said,“Please plan ahead to take frequent breaks if you must be outside, stay hydrated and provide plenty of water and shade for any outdoor animals.” According to meteorologists, rising temperatures are a result of the heat dome phenomenon that traps heat and humidity, AP reported.Heatwave advisory for Philadelphia: Also Read | Iran moves to shut the Strait of Hormuz. How will it impact India? | Explained Heatwave advisory for New York:
Also Read | Explosions boom Bushehr, home to Iran's only nuclear plant Heatwave advisory for Illinois:Heatwave advisory for Boston:
Heatwave advisory for Detroit: Heatwave advisory for Kansas:
