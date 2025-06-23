Coalfire Sets The Bar For Responsible AI, Unveiling Industry's First ISO 42001 Certification And Comprehensive Model Testing Program

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coalfire, an industry-leading cybersecurity services and solutions company, today announced it has become one of the first certification bodies in the industry accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) to conform to the ISO/IEC 42001:2023 standard for AI governance.

ISO/IEC 42001:2023, or ISO 42001, is the first certifiable global standard focused on Artificial Intelligence Management Systems (AIMS). It helps organizations establish clear, ethical, and auditable AI oversight. With its new AIMS+ offering , Coalfire combines this groundbreaking certification with deep learning model testing to deliver unmatched assurance in responsible AI.

AIMS+ is designed for any organization building or deploying AI in any industry that wants to ensure its systems are not only innovative, but also ethical, secure, and reliable. It includes:



ISO 42001 certification services: Guidance from experienced auditors to help organizations implement and maintain AI governance systems in line with ISO 42001. Certification demonstrates a commitment to responsible, transparent, and secure AI practices. Deep model testing: AI experts at Coalfire rigorously test complex AI and deep learning models to assess fairness and bias, explainability, robustness, and security vulnerabilities . This helps clients uncover and address real-world risks in their AI models before they're deployed.

Tom Galizia, president, Coalfire, said: "We are at a pivotal moment in the evolution of AI, where building trust is essential for widespread adoption and realizing its full potential. Coalfire's AIMS+ is a game-changer. It enables organizations to certify their AI governance under ISO 42001 and deeply test their AI models to uncover bias, vulnerabilities and risks. That combination offers a level of assurance the industry has never seen before."

