DUER Announces European Expansion And US Retail Growth Amid Global Demand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Canada, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian performance apparel brand DUER today announced the launch of DUER Europe alongside an ambitious retail expansion plan across North America. Following a decade of success in Canada and the U.S., the brand has launched in Europe through a strategic partnership with Hectic Europe, and is continuing to scale its retail presence, with new branded stores in North America opening in Victoria, Portland, and San Francisco.

Since launching in 2015, DUER has become a fast-growing brand to watch out of Vancouver, a global hub for performance and lifestyle brands. With a partner network of 800 retailers worldwide, a strong ecommerce channel, and a growing fleet of branded stores, DUER has built a profitable business despite broader economic headwinds and is now entering its next phase of growth.

“Ten years ago, I set out to create clothing for people who wanted the comfort and performance and versatility of athleisure, but in an entirely different form,” said Gary Lenett, Founder of DUER.“Not gym wear and not traditional jeanswear, but something in between, made using natural fabrics like denim that balance both style and function. The response from customers confirmed what I believed from the start: people don't want to wear gym clothes beyond the gym if they have a stylish alternative built to move through every part of their lives.”

The strategic partnership with Hectic leverages the distributor's local expertise, distribution network, and warehousing capabilities to enable scalable operations across Europe. Building on an established footprint in 12 countries including the UK, Germany, France, and the Nordics, dedicated ecommerce platforms shopduer.eu and shopduer.co.uk will give European customers direct access to bestselling styles.

“While we see great opportunities internationally with Hectic, we are equally focused on strengthening our brand here in North America,” said Lenett.“This next phase of growth is about showing up where our customers already are, starting with three new stores opening across the Pacific Northwest.”

